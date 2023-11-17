Attack on Titan: Why did Eren tell Zeke to wait? Explained

Attack on Titan is a series that thrived on characterization and the relationship between Zeke and Eren was one of its strongest points in the latter parts of the story. Despite being half-brothers and having somewhat similar goals throughout the series, Eren and Zeke also had very opposite views on most things and still managed to work together during some portions of the story.

However, a lot of Attack on Titan fans wonder why Eren tells Zeke to wait during the plan of turning most Eldians into Titans. This was something that was never fully explained in the series. However, it made sense considering Eren's overall character arc and who he was during that part of the story, which was 100% against Zeke's plan all along but he needed the latter's abilities.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Attack on Titan series.

Explaining why Eren tells Zeke to wait in the Attack on Titan series

Eren and Zeke (Image via MAPPA).

Part of the reason why Eren originally sided with Zeke is because the latter had access to the Founding Titan's powers. This was instrumental in his plans of exterminating most of the human race. However, despite being, at least on paper, on the same side, Zeke had a very different goal, which was turning most of civilization, particularly the Eldians, into mindless Titans so they could find "salvation".

In that regard, there is one scene where Eren is fighting in his Titan form and Zeke is about to turn the people who drank the spinal fluid into Titans, with the former asking him to wait. This distracts Zeke and keeps him from screaming, which would have turned all those who drank the fluid into Titans. This is why a lot of fans wondered why Eren told Zeke to wait.

The explanation is very simple: throughout the entire Attack on Titan series, Eren wanted his people to be free, even if the actions he was willing to take were awful. In that regard, he still draws the line at certain things, and that included Zeke's diabolical plan of euthanization, which would have kept the Eldians from having any sort of free will in their own lives.

The differences between Eren and Zeke

Comparing Zeke and Eren's views of the world and their respective ideologies is one of the most interesting parts of the Attack on Titan series. On paper, it could seem that they are both very similar people when it comes to their plans. However, both draw the line at different points, which makes the debate surrounding their characters all the more interesting.

In many ways, Zeke is a nihilist who has given up on anything surrounding life itself while Eren still finds value and meaning in his closest friends. This doesn't justify either of their action across the series. However, it shows how they were never truly on each other's side, which is why Eren mentions a couple of times in the series that he could never back's Zeke original plan.

Final thoughts

Eren and Zeke are arguably the two most important characters in the Attack on Titan series and that makes the differences between them all the more intriguing. This is further emphasized when Eren tells Zeke to wait as it shows that there are still some moral differences between both characters regarding their treatment of the Eldians.

