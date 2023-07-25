Azuki Elementals anime: All you need to know about new series that brings NPC NFT characters to life

Azuki Elementals anime is a hot topic among various animanga fans and for a good reason. Those who are up to date with NFTs will know about Azuki, a brand that created over 10,000 NFTs which was created by a group of artists based out of Los Angeles. Each of these NFTs are special as they have unique character designs, hence causing quite a stir among art collectors, specifically those who are into NFT art collections.

Just when it looked like Azuki Elementals peaked, the brand has now also released a teaser trailer on Twitter, featuring characters each belonging to one of the four elements - Earth, Fire, Water, and Lightning. The animation is incredibly smooth, with its color scheme being extremely vibrant and atmospheric.

The animation studio spearheading this project also took to Twitter to share the trailer with a caption quite cryptic, but interesting nevertheless.

Azuki Elementals trailer, animation studio, and other details surrounding the new anime project

We're excited to announce the launch of our new project for @Azuki . Follow The White Rabbit into this 2D animated cinematic introduces the four domains of water, earth, fire, and lightning, along with characters that control these elements FOUR DOMAINS . ONE GARDEN . ELEMENTALSWe're excited to announce the launch of our new project for @Azuki . Follow The White Rabbit into this 2D animated cinematic introduces the four domains of water, earth, fire, and lightning, along with characters that control these elements pic.twitter.com/1dmKr1SQm2

The animation studio responsible for the production of the animated adaptation is called THE LINE, which is based out of London and is a BAFTA-nominated studio, known for its works in the sphere of 2D and 3D animation. Azuki Elementals anime will be produced by this studio, and they shared the trailer on Twitter.2

Based on this, we can straight away infer that this lore will be based on the four aforementioned elements, and each character represents one of them. Furthermore, there was a bunny that seemingly united all of the elemental characters together and led them to a common area. We can also infer this from the caption that was written for the aforementioned trailer.

“FOUR DOMAINS . ONE GARDEN . ELEMENTALS. We're excited to announce the launch of our new project for @Azuki. Follow The White Rabbit into this 2D animated cinematic introduces the four domains of water, earth, fire, and lightning, along with characters that control these elements”

Based on this we can assume that the characters shown in the trailer will unite against a common enemy to save the “Garden”. The bunny can be perceived as shrine guardian of sorts, which roams around to find warriors representing all the elements to save it from the prime antagonist.

The Lightning Elemental in the animated trailer (Image via THE LINE)

THE LINE is a studio that has excited the Azuki Elemental fanbase for a good reason. This is the same animation studio that worked on the music video for Lil Nas X’s Star Walkin. This song was was a League of Legends Worlds Anthem, and the animation quality was top-notch. The same director, Wesley Louis will be the brains of this project as well.

Fans are anxiously waiting for Azuki Elements anime release date. However, no information regarding this has been announced by the animation studio or by the brand Azuki. We believe that the Azuki Elementals release date will be revealed in the next few months to a year, depending on the scale and length of the project.

