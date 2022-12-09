Baki Season 5: Release date prediction, what to expect, and more

Baki Season 5 is most likely to release sometime in mid-2023. With the smash-hit series having made waves with its most recent season, formally known as Baki Hanma Season 1, fans of the battle-shonen series can’t wait to see what’s next.

While Netflix did confirm that Baki Season 5 is on the way, no exact release information was given alongside this announcement. Although initial speculation was that the series would return before the end of 2022, this is obviously not the case as December is set to come and go with no news on the sequel season.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the predicted Baki Season 5 release date, what to expect, and more.

Baki Season 5 likely to be on Netflix by June 2023, roughly 15 months after initial production announcement

Predicted release date, where to watch

Unfortunately, as of this article’s writing, there is no officially confirmed release date for Baki Season 5 from either Netflix or the anime’s adaptation team. While late March 2022 saw Netflix announce that the season was coming and was already in production, no news has since come out on the smash-hit anime series.

With the Baki franchise being one of Netflix’s most popular anime offerings, the series’ announced renewal didn’t come as a surprise. What has since come as a shock to fans is nearly the entirety of 2022 having gone by with no word on the series other than the aforementioned renewal and in-production announcement.

Thankfully, if Baki Season 5 was already in the production stage by the end of March 2022, fans can likely expect the series to be released by the end of June 2023. Netflix typically releases trailers and announces release dates no more than a couple of months before the series is available. Considering the production timeline will soon reach one year of confirmed activity, a June 2023 release window seems sensible.

What to expect (speculative)

Baki Season 5 will almost certainly see its eponymous character continue his quest to fight and surpass his father, Yujiro Hanma. The previous season saw Baki do this by becoming the next “Unchained,” which he did by defeating Biscuit Oliva in battle inside the Arizona State Prison. After a long, hard-fought battle and the grueling training that came before, Baki eventually did beat Oliva to earn the Unchained title.

However, the previous season has seemingly set up a new opponent for the young fighter before he confronts his father. Scenes from the previous season saw a perfectly preserved caveman fighting a dinosaur being discovered underneath a nuclear waste facility in Colorado.

Fans learned via the Season 5 trailer that this caveman is named Pickle, with the next arc being named the Pickle Wars arc. With this information in hand, fans can likely expect the upcoming season to focus exclusively on Baki’s conflicts with Pickle. It’s entirely possible that other members of the Hanma family will be dragged into the conflict as well, given the arc title of “Pickle Wars” for the upcoming season.

