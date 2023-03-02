Bakugan Legends anime to be streamed on Netflix

Netflix released the new season of Bakugan Legends on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Consisting of 13 episodes, with each about 22 minutes long, the anime also has an English dub and has its content airing at 7 am JST.

The first episode of the Bakugan franchise, Bakugan: Battle Brawlers, debuted on April 5, 2007, and since then the series has gained a cult following.

The story revolves around kids who participate in monster battles with creatures hailing from an alternate dimension, from whom the series derives its namesake. Bakugan Legends, the fifth anime series in the new reboot of the series, began with Bakugan: Battle Planet. Meanwhile, the fifth part Bakugan Legends began with its pilot episode titled A New Crisis.

When fans can watch Bakugan Legends, and what it is about.

Bakugan, at least in this universe, are little ball-shaped characters that take the form of toys that change into fun, unusual creatures once they are thrown. Bakugan also has an attached card game.

They mimic a host of different figures, and the system of playing is reminiscent of Yu-gi-Oh, Beyblade or others of their kind. Bakugan Legends is no different and sets to expand the lore further.

The show aired internationally at the following times:

Eastern Standard Time: 5 pm, March 1, 2023.

Indian Standard Time: 3:30 pm, March 2, 2023

Pacific Standard Time: 2 pm, March 1, 2023

British Summer Time: 1:40 pm, March 1, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 2:40 pm, March 2, 2023

Philippine Time: 8:41 pm, March 2, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time: 7:30 am, March 2, 2023

In October 2018, the Canadian toy and media business Spin Master revealed plans to revive the series in association with TMS Entertainment and Corus Entertainment's Nelvana division. The Bakugan Battle Planet anime, a toy line, and "extra short form material" is accessible online are all part of the relaunch.

In December 2018, Cartoon Network and Teletoon in Canada and the United States both debuted the first season of Bakugan Battle Planet. Bakugan: Armored Alliance, the second season, debuted on Teletoon in February 2020. The third season (titled Bakugan: Geogan Rising) debuted in January 2021 and Bakugan: Evolutions, the fourth season, aired in Japan in April 2022.

The story of Bakugan: Legends

The series follows preteen characters Dan Kouzo, Shun Kazami, Wynton Styles, Lia Venegas, and their dog Lightning. They post films on the website ViewTube under the moniker "Amazing Ones" (later "Awesome Brawlers"). They eventually come across a race of combative biomechanical beings known as Bakugan, whom they quickly befriend.

The story takes the form of a shonen-style adventure as the team travels across the world and even universes to fight evil. In Bakugan Legends, Dan and his companions battle Hanoj, the game's ultimate adversary, with their Bakugan and cutting-edge Nova technology in Bakugan: Legends. The Amazing Brawlers are aware that the connection between Earth and Vestroia is about to break, posing a fresh threat.

As the fifth of Bakugan: Battle Planet relaunch, Bakugan Legends is set to act as the final part before the series gets another reboot.

