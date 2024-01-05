Banished From The Hero's Party season 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Banished From The Hero's Party season 2 was greenlit a year after the first season began airing. Now, more than a year after its announcement, the anime has released several promotional videos and visuals, all leading up to its release in the Winter 2024 anime season.

Written by Zappon and illustrated by Yasumo, Banished from the Hero's Party is a Japanese light novel series. It began serialization online on the novel publishing website Shōsetsuka ni Narō in October 2017. Soon after, it was acquired by Kadokawa Shoten, and a manga adaptation of the same was created with art by Masahiro Ikeno. The series' first anime season was released in Fall 2021, followed by a second season set to be released soon.

Everything to know about Banished From The Hero's Party season 2

Release data and time

Banished From The Hero's Party season 2 is set to premiere on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 10:30 pm JST. However, due to the varying time zones, the anime will premiere at different times worldwide.

The release times for Banished From The Hero's Party season 2 episode 1 in different time zones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 5:30 am Sunday January 7 Central Standard Time 7:30 am Sunday January 7 Eastern Standard Time 8:30 am Sunday January 7 Greenwich Mean Time 1:30 pm Sunday January 7 Central European Time 2:30 pm Sunday January 7 Indian Standard Time 7 pm Sunday January 7 Philippine Standard Time 9:30 pm Sunday January 7 Australia Central Standard Time 11 pm Sunday January 7

That said, the timings mentioned above are only the simultaneous timings for the anime's episode release in Japan. The streaming times for the anime worldwide may differ by a few hours. Thus, fans will have to keep an eye on the release times when the anime drops for future reference.

Where to watch the anime

Ruti Ragnason as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Flad)

Banished From The Hero's Party season 2 will be available to watch on several Japanese television networks, such as AT-X, TOKYO MX, Sun TV, and KBS Kyoto, on Sundays. Meanwhile, BS NTV will air the episodes on Mondays.

As for its streaming, the dAnime Store will be streaming the anime in Japan. Meanwhile, the same anime will be available to stream worldwide on Crunchyroll. That said, the regions for the same have yet to be revealed.

Cast members

Banished From The Hero's Party season 2 is set to reprise the main voice cast members from the previous seasons. That said, there are several new members who will be voicing new characters in the upcoming story arc.

Van, Lavender, Cardinal Lub, and Esther character visuals (Image via Studio Flad)

Yumiri Hanamori will be voicing Van. She has previously voiced Sagiri Yamada Asaemon from Hell's Paradise and Ai Hayasaka from Kaguya-sama: Love is War. Ai Kakuma will be voicing Lavender. She previously voiced Catwoman in Batman Ninja and Mayumi Kurase in Food Wars! Shougeki no Soma.

Meanwhile, Satoshi Mikami and Aya Uchida will be voicing Cardinal Lub and Esther. Satoshi Mikami previously voiced Byakuya Ishigami in Dr. Stone and Fanzell Kruger in Black Clover. As for Aya Uchida, she previously voiced Parona in To Your Eternity and Frieda in Ascendance of a Bookworm.

Godwin, Mistam, Mogrim, and Albert character visuals (Image via Studio Flad)

Later, some additional cast members were announced. Toshiki Iwasawa will be voicing Godwin. The voice actor previously voiced Rokusuke Kouenji in Classroom of the Elite. Joining him is Yuriko Fuchizaki, the voice of Mistam, who previously voiced Ayako Sakashiro in Keijo!!!!!!!!

Lastly, new voice actor Daisuke Hatooka will be voicing Mogrim. Meanwhile, Kohei Amasaki will be voicing Albert. Known for voicing Fohl in The Rising of the Shield Hero, Amasaki is also set to voice Rozé in Code Geass: Dakkan no Rozé.