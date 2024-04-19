Bartender: Glass of God episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bartender: Glass of God episode 4 is scheduled to air in Japan on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 12 am JST. It will be aired on TV Tokyo and other television channels for the Japanese audience. For the rest of the world, the episode will be released a day prior and will be streamed on Crunchyroll and other platforms.

The Bartender: Glass of God anime, a modern take on Araki Joh's classic manga, has emerged as a surprise hit among the anime community. With each passing episode, viewers continue to be mesmerized by the anime's stellar visuals, captivating characters, and overall soothing tone of each episode.

Bartender: Glass of God episode 4 release date and time

As per the official website of the anime, Bartender: Glass of God episode 4 is scheduled to be released in Japan on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 12 am JST. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be made available for viewers in the rest of the world at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Wednesday April 24, 2024 8 am Central Standard Time Wednesday April 24, 2024 10 am Eastern Daylight Time Wednesday April 24, 2024 11 am British Summer Time Wednesday April 24, 2024 4 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday April 24, 2024 5 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday April 24, 2024 8:30 pm Philippine Time Wednesday April 24, 2024 11 pm

Where to watch Bartender: Glass of God episode 4

Bartender: Glass of God episode 4 is set to be broadcast in Japan on TV Tokyo. The episode will also be available on demand on several distribution platforms, such as Lemino, U-NEXT, Anime Times, and Anime Hondai for the Japanese audience.

For unlimited viewing services, viewers in Japan can refer to platforms such as ABEMA Premium, Amazon Prime Video, d-anime store, DMM TV, Hulu, and Bandai channel. For viewers in the rest of the world, Bartender: Glass of God episode 4 will be available for viewing on Crunchyroll, Ani-One, Aniplus TV, and Bahamut Anime Crazy.

Bartender: Glass of God episode 3 recap

Ryu Sasakura as seen in the anime (image via Liber)

Episode 3 of the Bartender: Glass of God anime introduced Ryuichi Kuzuhara, a renowned bartender known as "Mister Perfect." Hotel Cardinal's Executive Chairman had his sights set on Ryu Sasakura since he wanted to compete against Bar K at Hotel Diamondstar, where Kuzuhara served as a bartender.

After Kuzuhara heard about Sasakura's bartending skills from the Chairman, he decided to see if the latter was worthy of such high praise. Following their first encounter, while Sasakura managed to outwit Kuzuhara, the latter was pretty disappointed with his skills, going so far as to say that Sasakura's drinks were far from perfect.

As such, the Chairman decided to pit the two genius bartenders against each other. He then asked his granddaughter, Miwa Kurushima, to judge this contest. While both Sasakura and Kuzuhara made a Manhattan cocktail that looked extremely similar in appearance, Kurushima ended up favoring Sasakura's drink and declared that she liked it better than Kuzuhara's cocktail.

Ryuichi Kuzuhara as seen in the anime (image via Liber)

That said, her judgment soon faltered when she realized that the taste of Sasakura's cocktail changed after a while since he had focused on creating a drink that would satisfy her. On the other hand, the flavor of Kuzuhara's cocktail remained the same, since he prioritized creating the perfect drink, instead of adhering to Kurushima's preferences.

Thereby, Sasakura ended up losing the contest due to his prioritizing his customer's satisfaction, which, as pointed out by Kuzuhara, was the result of his inexperience as a bartender.

Sasakura's defeat certainly took a toll on him, as he lost his usual calm and cheerful demeanor and lashed out at Kurushima, who was trying to console him. However, after sharing a drink at a nearby bar, the two eventually ended up on good terms again. With this, the episode came to an end.

What to expect from Bartender: Glass of God episode 4

Given how episode 3 saw Ryu Sasakura's bartending skills get severely undermined by the genius bartender Ryuichi Kuzuhara, fans can expect to see the former face more such challenges in Bartender: Glass of God episode 4, be it at the hands of customers or other fellow bartenders.

