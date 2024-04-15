As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 3 is scheduled to air in Japan at 11:30 pm JST on Sunday, April 21, 2024. It will be broadcast on TBS and its affiliate networks for the Japanese audience. For the rest of the world, the episode will be streamed on Crunchyroll and other platforms.

Episode 2 of the As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill anime saw Ars Louvent and Rietz Muses pursuing their search for members to become a part of Ars' entourage and help in keeping Lamberg safe in the future. The episode also saw the duo come across Charlotte Reis, who goes on to become one of the central characters of the series.

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 3 release date and time

As per the official website of the anime, As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 3 is scheduled to be released in Japan on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be made available for international viewers at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday April 21, 2024 7:30 am Central Standard Time Sunday April 21, 2024 9:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday April 21, 2024 10:30 am British Summer Time Sunday April 21, 2024 3:30 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday April 21, 2024 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday April 21, 2024 8 pm Philippine Time Sunday April 21, 2024 10:30 pm

Where to watch As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 3

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 3 is set to be broadcast in Japan on TBS and its affiliate networks. The episode will be released on BS NTV and AT-X at a later date. It will also be available to stream in Japan on d Anime Store, U-Next, and other streaming services.

For viewers in the rest of the world, As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 3 will be available to stream online on Crunchyroll. As for countries in Asia, the episode will be released on the official YouTube channel of Ani-One Asia.

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 2 recap

Ars Louvent as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Mother)

Episode 2 of As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill anime, titled Above and Below, opens up with a look at Rietz's life in the Louvent household, where he has been living for a few months.

It took little time for the members of the Louvent family to consider Rietz as one of their own since he not only helps them out with their daily lives, but is also one of the most knowledgeable people in all of House Louvent.

Shortly afterward, Rietz and Ars set out to the capital of Canarre District to scout and recruit members for the latter's entourage. When they got to the city, Ars was astonished to witness the number of people living there. He was also highly impressed to see the prosperous lives of the people of Canarre District, claiming that he wanted to provide this kind of life to the citizens of Lamberg one day.

Ars and Rietz as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Mother)

While roaming the city, the duo eventually came across Charlotte, a homeless orphan who tried to steal Ars' purse. Apparently, Charlotte was once sold off to a slave trader. However, she managed to slip away and hide in the Canarre District, where she encountered a bunch of orphaned kids living on the street. She ended up taking care of them and tried to provide for them by stealing from unsuspecting people.

However, the slave trader's henchmen managed to catch up to her and tried to take her back. Fortunately, she was saved by Ars and Rietz, as the latter managed to fend off all three of the henchmen all by himself.

Charlotte as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Mother)

Due to his Appraisal Skill, Ars was able to see Charlotte's hidden potential to be an S-class mage. As such, he was determined to recruit her and requested her to become his retainer. However, Charlotte turned him down rather harshly, calling him out for being unaware of the struggles of others and for living a spoiled and easy life.

After hearing about Charlotte's life and seeing how she was responsible for the orphaned kids living on the street, Ars decided to stop pursuing her and gave her his wallet instead. Afterwards, as Ars was sitting outside in the balcony contemplating his goal of recruiting others, he realized that he may have not put as much thought into it as he should have.

The episode came to an end with the revelation that the henchmen from earlier had managed to get their hands on Charlotte and were trying to escape with her.

What to expect from As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 3

Following the events of episode 2, fans can expect to see another confrontation between Ars, Rietz, and the goons who were trying to kidnap Charlotte in As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 3.

If they manage to rescue her in time, Ars might make another attempt to recruit her into his team by guaranteeing her safety and offering a better life for the other orphaned kids. As such, the excitement for As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 3 is at an all-time high.

