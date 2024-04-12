Bartender: Glass of God episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bartender: Glass of God episode 3 is scheduled to air in Japan at 12 am JST on Thursday, April 18, 2024. It will be aired on TV Tokyo and other television channels for the Japanese audience. For the rest of the world, the episode will be released a day prior and will be streamed on Crunchyroll and other platforms.

The Bartender: Glass of God anime has emerged as one of the most unique releases of the Spring 2024 season. With an interesting premise, stellar visuals, and captivating themes, the show has managed to pique the interests of several viewers, who are willing to check out the modern take on Araki Joh's classic manga.

Bartender: Glass of God episode 3 release date and time

As per the official website of the anime, Bartender: Glass of God episode 3 is set to be released in Japan on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at 12 am JST. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be made available for viewers in the rest of the world at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Wednesday April 17, 2024 8 am Central Standard Time Wednesday April 17, 2024 10 am Eastern Daylight Time Wednesday April 17, 2024 11 am British Summer Time Wednesday April 17, 2024 4 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday April 17, 2024 5 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday April 17, 2024 8:30 pm Philippine Time Wednesday April 17, 2024 11 pm

Where to watch Bartender: Glass of God episode 3

Bartender: Glass of God episode 3 is set to be broadcast in Japan on TV Tokyo. The episode will also be available on demand on several distribution platforms, such as Lemino, U-NEXT, Anime Times, and Anime Hondai for the Japanese audience.

For unlimited viewing services, viewers in Japan can refer to platforms such as ABEMA Premium, Amazon Prime Video, d-anime store, DMM TV, Hulu, and the Bandai channel.

For viewers in the rest of the world, Bartender: Glass of God episode 3 will be available for viewing on Crunchyroll, Ani-One, Aniplus TV, and Bahamut Anime Crazy.

Bartender: Glass of God episode 2 recap

Ryu Sasakua as seen in Bartender: Glass of God episode 2 (image via Liber)

Episode 2 of the Bartender: Glass of God anime started off with Miwa Kurushima and Yukari Higuchi relentlessly searching for Ryu Sasakura all over the city, since Eden Hall was surprisingly found closed.

Elsewhere, Sasakura was seen helping out in another bar, where he was apparently requested to bartend after there was a staff shortage. In a short span of time, Sasakura had built a reputation as a genius bartender with an exquisite amount of knowledge and the unique ability to tell what his clients wanted to drink by simply observing them.

However, his abilities were actually put to the test in this episode, as Sasakura met a customer in the new bar who was extremely dissatisfied with every drink that he poured for him.

Kurushima and Higuchi continue their efforts of recruiting Sasakura (image via Liber)

Apparently, he was a longtime customer of the said bar and came there to drink on the same day every month. It was then revealed that he was quite close with the previous bartender and went there on the date of the latter's death every month so that he could connect with him in some way.

As such, Sasakura reached out to the customer another day and requested that he come down to the bar. This time, things went differently for Sasakura, as he managed to make a drink exactly like how the previous bartender concocted it. It not only won over the customer but also reminded him of previous visits to the bar with his wife.

It was then revealed that the customer was actually the Executive Chairman of Hotel Cardinal, the same hotel where Kurushima and Higuchi worked. In spite of their multiple attempts, they ultimately failed to convince Sasakura to work for their hotel.

Ryu Sasakura as seen in the anime (image via Liber)

Towards the end of the episode, a customer with a rather brash attitude came to have a drink at Eden Hall. After observing her attitude for a bit, Sasakura figured out what would suit her tastes at this point in time and managed to create a unique drink that surprisingly brought about a change in the customer's personality.

Apparently, the customer was having a bad day at work and was trying to take out her frustration at Sasakura. However, the latter's patient behavior and his remarkable skill at putting his customers at ease with his words brought an unexpected warmth to her heart. With this, the episode came to an end.

What to expect from Bartender: Glass of God episode 3

Fans can expect Bartender: Glass of God episode 3 to feature another interesting tale of a distraught customer finding their way to Eden Hall and Sasakura determining ways to ease their soul with his drinks and his way with words.

Additionally, Bartender: Glass of God episode 3 might also feature Kurushima and Higuchi continuing their attempts at recruiting Sasakura.

