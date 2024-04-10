The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3 episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Duke of Death and His Maid season 3 episode 2 is set to premiere in Japan at 10 pm JST on Sunday, April 14, 2024. The episode will be aired on television channels such as TOKYO MX, BS11, Yomiuri TV, and AT-X for the Japanese audience. For international viewers, the episode will be available for viewing on Crunchyroll.

Episode 1 of the third season of Koharu Inoue's The Duke of Death and His Maid anime was released earlier this weekend, which continued the story of the young Duke Bocchan and his quest to break his curse. The release of the first episode was highly anticipated by fans, especially since this season will mark a definitive conclusion for the series.

The Duke of Death and His Maid season 3 episode 2 release date and time

The Duke of Death and His Maid season 3 episode 2 is currently scheduled to be released in Japan on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at 10 pm JST. The English-subtitled version of the episode for viewers in the rest of the world will be available at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday April 14, 2024 6 am Central Daylight Time Sunday April 14, 2024 8 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday April 14, 2024 9 am British Summer Time Sunday April 14, 2024 2 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday April 14, 2024 3 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday April 14, 2024 6:30 pm Philippine Time Sunday April 14, 2024 9 pm

Where to watch The Duke of Death and His Maid season 3 episode 2

As per the official website of the anime, The Duke of Death and His Maid season 3 episode 2 is set to be broadcast in Japan on television channels such as TOKYO MX, BS11, Yomiuri TV, and AT-X.

Viewers in Japan will also have the option to access unlimited viewing services through various distribution platforms, including Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, DMM TV, Bandai channel, d-anime store, Lemino, U-NEXT, and more.

For viewers in the rest of the world, The Duke of Death and His Maid season 3 episode 2 will be available for viewing on Crunchyroll, Aniplus Asia, Aniplus TV, and Bahamut Anime Crazy.

The Duke of Death and His Maid season 3 episode 1 recap

Bocchan and his classmates as seen in the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

Episode 1 of The Duke of Death and His Maid season 3, titled The Duke, Alice, and Reuniting with Mom, started off with Cuff walking around with the rest of the students at the magical wizardry school. They were discussing about Cuff's condition, since she falls asleep even while walking. Apparently, this was due to her training hard under Ichi and staying up all night practicing.

The focus of the episode then shifted towards the characters practicing their magic at the school. It is during this time that Cuff's training was on full display against Ichi, as the former had a strong desire to get stronger and burn as brightly as she could.

Elsewhere, Daleth informed Nico of her decision to return to the Underworld, and asked him for a favor. It was then revealed the favor that she had asked Nico was a book that could turn a witch into a human. Daleth was then seen daydreaming about turning into a human so that she could get married to Walter, only to get surprised by him shortly after. However, Daleth got flustered while talking to Walter and quickly took her leave.

Walter and Daleth as seen in the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

After completing their training at the school, Bocchan, Alice, Cuff and Zain returned to their homes. When Bocchan and Alice got back, they were in for a pleasant surprise, as Alice's mother, Sharon Lendrott, had returned to pay them a visit.

In the closing moments of the episode, Sharon told Alice and Bocchan stories about her past, and how she became a maid at the mansion. She also recounted about her time with Alice's father, and told them that he ran away to live with another woman.

Just as Sharon started to leave, Bocchan stopped her and declared that he would never betray Alice and would always take care of her. With this, the episode came to an end.

What to expect from The Duke of Death and His Maid season 3 episode 2?

Following the heartwarming conclusion of episode 1, fans can expect The Duke of Death and His Maid season 3 episode 2 to feature Bocchan continuing his mission of convincing Sade to lift the curse placed upon him.

Seeing how much he is committed to breaking his curse and being with the one he loves, it is expected that Bocchan will be able to accomplish this herculean task by the end of this season.

