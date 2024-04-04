Bartender: Glass of God episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bartender: Glass of God episode 2 is scheduled to air in Japan at 12 am JST on Thursday, April 11, 2024. The episode will be aired on TV Tokyo and other television channels for the Japanese audience. For the rest of the world, the episode will be released on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, and will be streamed on Crunchyroll and other platforms.

Episode 1 of the Bartender: Glass of God anime was released earlier this week. Its debut was highly anticipated by fans of Araki Joh's Bartender manga, as they were curious to witness the modern take on the classic series.

Bartender: Glass of God episode 2 release date and time

Expand Tweet

Bartender: Glass of God episode 2 is set to be released in Japan on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 12 am JST. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be made available for viewers in the rest of the world at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Wednesday April 10, 2024 8 am Central Standard Time Wednesday April 10, 2024 10 am Eastern Daylight Time Wednesday April 10, 2024 11 am British Summer Time Wednesday April 10, 2024 4 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday April 10, 2024 5 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday April 10, 2024 8:30 pm Philippine Time Wednesday April 10, 2024 11 pm

Where to watch Bartender: Glass of God episode 2

Expand Tweet

As per the official website of the anime, Bartender: Glass of God episode 2 is set to be broadcast in Japan on TV Tokyo. The episode will also be available on demand on several distribution platforms, such as Lemino, U-NEXT, Anime Times, and Anime Hondai for the Japanese audience.

For unlimited viewing services, viewers in Japan can refer to platforms such as ABEMA Premium, Amazon Prime Video, d-anime store, DMM TV, Hulu, and Bandai Channel. For viewers in the rest of the world, Crunchyroll will be airing Bartender: Glass of God episode 2 shortly after its release.

Bartender: Glass of God episode 1 recap

Ryu Sasakura's bartending skills are exceptional (Image via Liber)

Episode 1 of Bartender: Glass of God anime reintroduced Ryu Sasakura, a genius bartender who always seems to know how to ease his customers' minds with his exceptional skills in creating cocktails.

The episode began with a bartender test being conducted by the employees of the Hotel Cardinal, who were looking to open an authentic counter-type bar. However, each one of the candidates seemed to be lacking in some quality or the other, which led the Business Planning Division Chief to disqualify them all.

After not being able to find a single candidate who could live up to the Executive Chairman's expectations, Miwa Kurushima and Yukari Higuchi, the two employees of the Business Planning Division, were seemingly fed up with the search. That said, they came across Ryu Sasakura, a somewhat awkward and forgetful young man, in a chance encounter at the park.

Kurushima and Higuchi as seen in the anime (Image via Liber)

While they didn't think much of him at first, they eventually got to know that he was a bartender himself. However, they weren't convinced about approaching him to take the bartender test for their hotel.

Surprisingly enough, the duo managed to stumble across Sasakura for a third time at Eden Hall, a lone bar that was highly reputed online. When they walked into the bar and saw that Sasakura was the only bartender there, they noticed the massive change in his personality while he was serving them. He not only appeared to be more confident, but his exceptional skills at creating cocktails were a spectacle to witness.

Sasakura impressed Kurushima and Higuchi with his skills (image via Liber)

Furthermore, when Kurushima tried to test his abilities, Sasakura knew exactly the type of drink to offer her to ease her mind. The simple yet magical cocktail created by him eased all of her worries and doubts regarding him. Lastly, his wisdom as a bartender, who wanted nothing more than his customers to enjoy the perfect drink, completely left the two of them spellbound.

The next day, both Kurushima and Higuchi strongly recommended Sasakura as a candidate for their hotel to the Division Chief, who still had his doubts regarding Sasakura.

However, Kurushima and Higuchi were determined to bring him aboard, since he was the only person so far who had managed to meet and surpass all of the prerequisites for the bartender job at Hotel Cardinal. With this, the episode came to an end.

What to expect from Bartender: Glass of God episode 2?

After a splendid start to the much-awaited anime, fans can expect Bartender: Glass of God episode 2 to continue the story of Ryu Sasakura, who will likely be approached by Kurushima and Higuchi for the position of a bartender at their Hotel in the next episode.

With a unique premise, stunning visuals, a captivating opening song, and a soothing tone overall, Bartender: Glass of God certainly has all the elements necessary to emerge as one of the best anime of Spring 2024. As such, fans can expect Bartender: Glass of God episode 2 to feature some more interesting developments for Ryu Sasakura and his role in Eden Hall.

Also read:

Bartender: Glass of God episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Crunchyroll reveals Spring 2024 anime line-up and release schedule

Crunchyroll brings Kaiju No.8, Wind Breaker, and more Spring 2024 anime to India

Solo Leveling revealed Ashborn to Jinwoo much earlier than anyone thought

Jujutsu Kaisen confirms Yuji will surpass both Gojo and Nanami in one key aspect