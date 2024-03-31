Bartender: Glass of God episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bartender: Glass of God episode 1 is scheduled to start broadcasting in Japan at 12 am JST on Thursday, April 4, 2024. The episode will be aired on TV Tokyo and other television channels for the Japanese audience. For the rest of the world, the episode will be released on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, and will be streamed on Crunchyroll and other platforms.

The much-awaited remake of the popular Bartender anime is set to be one of the first releases of the Spring 2024 season. Ever since its announcement, fans of the original series have been waiting in anticipation to witness the brand new take on Araki Joh's classic manga.

Bartender: Glass of God episode 1 release date and time

Bartender: Glass of God episode 1 is currently scheduled to be released in Japan on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 12 am JST. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be available for viewers in the rest of the world at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Wednesday April 3, 2024 8 am Central Daylight Time Wednesday April 3, 2024 10 am Eastern Daylight Time Wednesday April 3, 2024 11 am British Summer Time Wednesday April 3, 2024 4 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday April 3, 2024 5 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday April 3, 2024 8:30 pm Philippine Time Wednesday April 3, 2024 11 pm

Where to watch Bartender: Glass of God episode 1

As per the official website of the anime, Bartender: Glass of God episode 1 is set to be broadcast in Japan on TV Tokyo. The episode will also be available on demand on several distribution platforms, such as Lemino, U-NEXT, Anime Times, and Anime Hodai for the Japanese audience.

To avail of unlimited viewing services, viewers in Japan can refer to platforms such as ABEMA Premium, Amazon Prime Video, d-anime store, DMM TV, Hulu, and bandai channel.

For viewers in the rest of the world, Crunchyroll will be airing the episode from April 3, 2024. Additional information regarding the simulcast of the episode is yet to be revealed.

What to expect from Bartender: Glass of God episode 1

Ryu Sasakura as seen in the Bartender: Glass of God anime (image via Liber)

Araki Joh's Bartender manga was originally adapted into a well-received anime series in 2006. The series was a faithful adaptation of the manga. When Bartender: Glass of God was initially announced, many fans wondered if it was a sequel to the first anime. However, it has been more or less confirmed that Glass of God is a remake of the entire series, which is being animated by the renowned animation studio, Liber.

Considering that the plot of Bartender: Glass of God is pretty much the same as the manga, fans can expect to see a more modern take on the series. It centers around Ryu Sasakura, a genius bartender who is said to mix the most incredible cocktails anyone has ever tasted.

Set in the backstreets of the Ginza district, Eden Hall is a lone bar that is operated by Ryu. As per his reputation, Ryu apparently knows how to serve customers the divine "Glass of God." However, Eden Hall is not easily found just by anyone, since it is believed that the establishment usually finds its own customers.

People of different backgrounds, with each of them plagued by their own personal troubles, walk into Eden Hall. As such, it usually becomes a safe haven for them, as Ryu always knows the ideal cocktail to console and guide each one of his distraught customers.

Given such an intriguing plot, fans can expect Bartender: Glass of God episode 1 to be the start of something special. It has the opportunity to stand out as one of the best anime of the ongoing season, as each episode is expected to delve into the complex lives and individual problems of different people, who find comfort and solace in Eden Hall and the cocktails served by Ryu.

