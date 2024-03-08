Bartender Glass of God anime reveals April 2024 premiere and more in new PV

Friday, March 8, 2024 saw the official website for the Bartender Glass of God anime series reveal the second promotional video for the series, confirming its April 2024 premiere on Japanese television. In addition, the website also revealed the opening and ending theme songs for the series, as well as a new visual featuring its central cast.

The Bartender Glass of God anime series is also confirmed as being streamed by Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS. The series is preceded by an 11-episode television anime based on the same source material which premiered in October 2006, but is separate from this earlier adaptation otherwise.

Both the 2006 series and the coming 2024 Bartender Glass of God anime series serve as television anime adaptations of author Araki Joh and illustrator Kenji Nagatomo’s Bartender manga. The series first premiered in Shueisha’s Super Jump magazine in 2004, where it ran until 2011. The series then transitioned to the Grand Jump magazine, where it concluded later that year.

Bartender Glass of God anime set to premiere in Japan on Wednesday, April 3, 2024

As mentioned above, the Bartender Glass of God anime series is confirmed as premiering on Japanese television on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. As also mentioned above, Crunchyroll is confirmed as streaming the anime series most everywhere globally outside of Asia. It’s unclear at the time of this article’s writing if any regions not mentioned above will see the anime eventually be made available.

The series starts Takuma Terashima as protagonist Ryu Sasakura, Yoshino Nanjo as Miwa Kurushima, Haruka Shiraishi as Yukari Higuchi, Eriko Matsui as Kyoko Kawakami, Ryoko Shiraishi as Yuri Kinjo, Makoto Furukawa as Kelvin Chen, Naoya Uchida as Ryuchi Kuzuhara, Hiroki Tochi as Kitakata, and Mugihito as Taizo Kurushima. Takaya Kawasaki is perfomring the opening theme song "Stardust Memory," with Mone Kamishiraishi performing the ending theme song "Spica."

The upcoming anime adaptation is directed by Ryoichi Kuraya at the anime studio Liber. Mariko Kunisawa is overseeing the series scripts, with Yoichi Ueda serving as character designer and chief animation director. SUNTORY is cooperating on the show’s production. It’s expected that additional staff members will be announced as the series’ release date approaches.

The 2006 anime was directed by Masaki Watanabe at Palm Studio, with Yasuhiro Imagawa writing the scripts and handling series composition. Hirotaka Kinoshita designed the characters, while Shigemi Ikeda was the art director and Kaoruko Ohtake composed the music. Shout! Factory and Anime Limited released the first anime on Blu-ray Disc in January 2021.

In addition to the two anime adaptations, Nagatomo and Joh’s original manga also inspired a live-action television adaptation which premiered in Japan in January 2011. This series ran for eight episodes and one season.

