BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal season 2 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The highly anticipated second season of BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, also known as BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Hell's Requiem, is scheduled to be released on July 31, 2023.

Netflix released a teaser for the upcoming second season on July 19, 2023. The teaser featured the show's primary characters as well as glimpses of the anime's upcoming action. The promotional video quickly went viral within the otaku community after its release.

The rock group Coldrain contributed the new opening theme song, New Dawn, while Tielle sang the new closing theme song, La Muse perdue. The opening and closing theme songs for the first season of the anime were also performed by the same two artists.

BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal season 2 to be released on Netflix

Release date and where to watch

BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal Season 1 Part 1 premiered on Netflix on June 30, 2022, followed by Part 2 on September 15, 2022. The show garnered immense popularity and achieved great success.

The production team announced on January 9, 2023, that BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal season 2 will premiere on July 31, 2023, following the success of the anime. The information was also recently confirmed in a PV trailer.

The highly anticipated second season of BASTARD!! - Heavy Metal will soon be available for streaming worldwide on Netflix. Fans will be thrilled to know that the first season is already available on the platform. This implies that individuals who wish to watch the second season of the anime will be required to purchase a subscription to a streaming service.

The cost of a subscription to the platform can vary from $3 to $20.65 per month in different countries.

BASTARD!! - Heavy Metal season 2 will only have 15 episodes, down from the 24 episodes in the inaugural season. Takaharu Ozaki, known for Goblin Slayer, One Punch Man, Hunter x Hunter movie 2: The Last Mission, and many other projects, is the director of BASTARD!! - Heavy Metal season 2.

What to expect from BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal season 2?

(Image via Liden Films)

The second season of the anime will pick up where the first season left off, continuing the plot and introducing the Dark Rebel Army. The Four Divine Kings, a group of immensely powerful beings, are currently gathering their strength to lead the rebel army. Their ultimate goal is to conquer the entire world by reviving the fearsome god Anthrasax.

This ensures that fans of the series can look forward to more thrilling action. In addition to that, the upcoming season will also introduce Tia Noto Yoko, the daughter of the Great Priest. She will face a crucial decision of whether to save the country or not.

Furthermore, it is crucial to revive Lucien Renren, a childhood friend of Tia Noto Yoko who is currently imprisoned. Reviving Lucien is essential for the liberation of this once influential sorcerer, who had aspirations of global domination. As a result, the forthcoming season of the anime is expected to deliver a remarkable blend of fantasy and action-adventure elements.

The cast of BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal season 2

Anime Trending @AniTrendz



The anime is coming worldwide in July 31 on Netflix.



pic.twitter.com/bVRpyi69zV 【NEWS】BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- Hell's Requiem Arc - New Anime Trailer!The anime is coming worldwide in July 31 on Netflix.

The cast from season one of the anime will be returning for BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal season 2. However, the second season will also introduce new cast members.

Ari Ozawa, known for her role as Nichika Ubuyashiki in Demon Slayer, has been cast as Sean Ari.

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, who portrayed Jingo Raichi in BLUELOCK, will be taking on the role of Lars. Shizuka Itou, who is known for her roles as Ellen Mira Mathers in Date a Live, Di-amon voiced by Takehito Koyasu (famous for his portrayal of Aokiji in One Piece), and Hammet played by Shoumaru Zouza (known for his role as Mino in Ao Ashi), will be portraying the character Kai Harn.

Furthermore, Zakk Walder will be portrayed by Tomohiro Yamaguchi, most known for playing Marin Hollow in Fairy Tail. Ida Deesna will be voiced by Taisuke Nakano, who played Huginn in Record of Ragnarok.

BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal season 2 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more (Image via Liden Films)

Other additional cast members include:

Takahiro Fujiwara as Bol Gil Bol

Atsushi Tamaru as Sykes Von Snowwhite

Wataru Komada as Ross Zaboss Friedrich

Asami Seto as Shella E, Lee

Taito Ban as Vai Staebe

With such a large and professional cast in BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal season 2, fans across the otaku community are as excited as ever and can't wait for the anime to be released on the streaming site.

