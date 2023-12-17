Berserk of Gluttony episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Berserk of Gluttony episode 12 is set to premiere on television on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 1:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, SUN TV, and BS11. The series will also be available to watch on streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll, U-NEXT, and Anime Hodai services, and Muse Asia YouTube channel a couple of days ahead of its official television release.

In the previous episode, viewers saw Fate Graphite struggle in a fight for the first time since he had activated his Gluttony skill and acquired Greed. But things are tense as he needs to protect Lady Roxy, whose life is being conspired against in Galia. Thus, in Berserk of Gluttony episode 12, viewers can expect to see whether Fate is able to defeat the enemies.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Berserk of Gluttony episode 12 release time for different time zones

Northern as seen in the Berserk of Gluttony anime (Image via ACGT Studios)

The Berserk of Gluttony anime is based on a Japanese light novel series written by Ichika Isshiki and illustrated by Fame. A manga adaptation of the series, illustrated by Daisuke Takino, started in March 2018.

Berserk of Gluttony episode 12 will air on Japanese television networks on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 1:30 am JST. The English-subtitled version of Berserk of Gluttony episode 12, which will be released a few days sooner, will be streamed as per the following schedule:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Time 7 am, Sunday, December 17, 2023 Central Time 8 am, Sunday, December 17, 2023 Eastern Time 10 am, Sunday, December 17, 2023 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm, Sunday, December 17, 2023 Central European Time 4 pm, Sunday, December 17, 2023 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Sunday, December 17, 2023 Philippine Time 11 pm, Sunday, December 17, 2023 Japan Standard Time 12 am, Monday, December 18, 2023 Australian Central Time 1:30 am, Monday, December 18, 2023

Berserk of Gluttony episode 12 streaming details

Miria as seen in the Berserk of Gluttony anime (Image via ACGT Studios)

Before it is broadcast on TV, the Berserk of Gluttony episode 12 will be available to watch on the U-NEXT and Anime Hodai services, and Muse Asia YouTube channel on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 12 am JST.

A quick summary of Berserk of Gluttony episode 11

Roxy as seen in the Berserk of Gluttony anime (Image via ACGT Studios)

Lady Roxy dueled with Fate Graphite, who had multiple charges of violence against him. Initially, Fate did not take Roxy seriously, but when she threatened to reveal his identity, he got serious.

However, he lost focus during the fight when he noticed that the pendant Roxy wore was made from the gemstone he had given her. Roxy won the duel but chose not to punish him. She instead wanted to help him as she had heard how he suffered due to his power.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that Raphael had acquired a philosopher's stone. The stone could cure anyone but it could also take control over the user's mind.

The Divine Dragon as seen in the Berserk of Gluttony anime (Image via ACGT Studios)

Back in Babylon, during a monster stampede, Fate noticed a masked figure controlling the monsters and targeting Roxy. Unable to land a blow on this attacker due to his limitations as a human, Fate pushed his Gluttony skill beyond its limit to the Domain of E.

Then, with one strike he destroyed the mask of the attacker, revealing it to be none other than Northern. But their fight was interrupted when Northern unleashed the Divine Dragon on Roxy. Fate managed to shield her just in time from the blast from the Divine Dragon. The episode concluded with Fate's mask breaking, revealing his identity to Roxy.

What to expect from Berserk of Gluttony episode 12?

Fate unmasked as seen in the Berserk of Gluttony anime (Image via ACGT Studios)

In Berserk of Gluttony episode 12, titled To Feast, viewers will witness Fate continue his fight against the Divine Dragon in order to ensure Roxy's safety. It is an important battle as Roxy's father, Mason Hart, had also met his end while fighting this monster.

On the other hand, Northern will not allow Fate to win this easily. He has already unlocked the Domain of E and is used to it, which gives him a clear advantage.

However, Fate pushing himself to defeat his enemy could lead to the danger of Fate being overwhelmed by his Gluttony ability.