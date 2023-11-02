Berserk of Gluttony manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

The Berserk of Gluttony manga has managed to carve its place in the realm of dark fantasy manga and light novels. Since its debut on March 1, 2018, on Micro Magazine's online portal, Comic Ride, it has garnered a firm base of re­adership. Its distinctive storyline and well-developed characters have firmly captured readers' interest.

Daisuke Takino, the artist behind this series, has been acknowledged for his style, which keeps the excitement alive for the readers. The story follows a young man named Fate who is cursed with the skill of Gluttony, which leaves him constantly hungry and unable to gain experience levels. However, when he kills someone, he can devour their skills and feed his insatiable appetite.

Fate soon discovers that his skill is incredibly powerful, and he sets out on a journey to become the strongest in the world. With its spellbinding action and central theme revolving around powe­r quests and their consequences, this manga never fails to thrill.

Where to read Berserk of Gluttony Manga?

For those eager to delve deeper into the Berserk of Gluttony manga, there are a few options for reading this dark fantasy masterpiece. One can read the officially translated volumes of Berserk of Gluttony, which are available digitally on Seven Seas Entertainment, Amazon, and Lazada.

If you're one of those readers who can't wait to find out what happens next, fan translations are an option. Websites like MangaDex and FlameScans have made fan translations available up to a certain volume. Just remember, dedicated fans do these translations, which may not always be perfectly accurate.

What to expect from Berserk of Gluttony manga and plot summary

Berserk of Gluttony manga follows the story of Fate Graphite, who was born in the world of magic and skills. He possesses a unique and dangerous skill called Gluttony. This skill allows him to grow stronger by consuming the abilities and souls of those he defeats, but it comes at a price—a never-ending hunger for more.

In this treacherous world, Fate allies himself with a sword that bestows on him knowledge of his skills, like Gluttony and Holy Knight power. Armed with these newfound powers, Fate embarks on a journey to explore this world, hunting down formidable demon beasts to increase his strength and abilities.

On his journey, Fate crosses paths with Roxy Hart, a holy knight girl haunted by her father's death. She fights against demonic beasts as part of the Holy Knight order. Together, they fight demons from their own sides, seeking to overcome stronger foes, unlock their true potential, and uncover the dark secrets that shroud this sinister world.

The Berserk of Gluttony manga features dark fantasy and an anti-hero protagonist that will appeal to many manga fans. The story delves into complex themes of power and ambition. Its central character, Fate Graphite, begins innocently but becomes obsessed with gaining more power, leading him down a brutal path.

With intense action, a unique magic system, and plenty of plot twists, Berserk of Gluttony provides substantial ongoing content ideal for fans of morally ambiguous power fantasy stories.

Final Thoughts

Simply put, Berse­rk of Gluttony manga is an exciting adventure in a realm where strength has no limit and outcomes linger in the unknown. With its impressive drawings, engrossing characters, and nuanced story, it's a trip worth taking. Jump into this compe­lling dark fantasy and discover the true essence of overcoming obstacles.

