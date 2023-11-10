Berserk of Gluttony episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Berserk of Gluttony episode 7 is set to premiere on television on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 1:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, SUN TV, and BS11.

The series will also be available to watch on streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll, U-NEXT, Anime Hodai services, and Muse Asia YouTube channel a couple of days ahead of its official television release, which is on November 13, 2023, at 12 am JST.

Meanwhile, in the previous episode, viewers saw Fate Graphite, the protagonist of the series, journey to Lanchester to meet Lady Roxy, but her group was delayed. However, Fate cannot stay in Lanchester for long, and in Berserk of Gluttony episode 7, he will be heading to a new destination.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Berserk of Gluttony episode 7 release time

Fate as Corpse as seen in the Berserk of Gluttony anime (Image via ACGT Studios)

The Berserk of Gluttony anime is based on a Japanese light novel series written by Ichika Isshiki and illustrated by Fame. A manga adaptation of the series, illustrated by Daisuke Takino, started in March 2018.

Berserk of Gluttony episode 7 will air on Japanese television networks on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 1:30 am JST. The English-subtitled version of Berserk of Gluttony episode 7, which will be released a few days sooner, will be streamed as per the following schedule:

Pacific Time - 7 am, Sunday, November 12, 2023

Central Time - 8 am, Sunday, November 12, 2023

Eastern Time - 10 am, Sunday, November 12, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time - 3 pm, Sunday, November 12, 2023

Central European Time - 4 pm, Sunday, November 12, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, November 12, 2023

Philippine Time - 11 pm, Sunday, November 12, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 12 am, Monday, November 13, 2023

Australian Central Time - 1:30 am, Monday, November 13, 2023

Berserk of Gluttony episode 7 streaming details

Fate vs sandman as seen in the Berserk of Gluttony anime (Image via ACGT Studios)

Before it broadcasts on TV, the next installment of Berserk of Gluttony will air on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 12 am JST on the Muse Asia YouTube channel, Anime Hodai, and U-NEXT.

A quick summary of Berserk of Gluttony episode 6

Fate and Set as seen in the Berserk of Gluttony anime (Image via ACGT Studios)

In the previous episode, Set revived Fate from a drug-induced sleep using a herbal antidote. Fate then defended their village from Gargoyles, gaining Fireball Magic and Fire Resistance skills. The village was devastated, and most villagers perished. Set sought employment to support his daughter, while Fate journeyed to Galia.

On route, bandits halted Fate's carriage. However, the mysterious Galian suddenly appeared and easily defeated them. She joined Fate, introducing herself as Myne the Wrath, a Deadly Sin skill owner. They then reached the town of Lanchester.

Lord Rudolph as seen in the Berserk of Gluttony anime (Image via ACGT Studios)

The episode revealed that the Seven Deadly Sins were born to violate God's principles, with gluttony being the most sinful due to its potential to disrupt God's concept of levels. Fate, feeling guilty about having to continuously hunt souls, was advised by Greed to maintain half-starvation mode and not immediately satisfy his gluttony skill.

Fate hunted down a few sandmen that night while practicing restraint. The next day, while collecting his reward, he was approached by Lord Rudolph, who ordered him to become his subordinate, with refusal not being an option. However, Myne sent him flying, after which Fate had no choice but to escape Lanchester.

What to expect in Berserk of Gluttony episode 7?

Myne as seen in the Berserk of Gluttony anime (Image via ACGT Studios)

In Berserk of Gluttony episode 7, titled The Twilight Swordsman, viewers can expect to see Fate and Myne back on the road again as they venture towards Galia. They will, however, need a place to stay for a couple of days. On their way, they will encounter a former Holy Knight with a proposition for Fate.

