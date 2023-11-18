Berserk of Gluttony episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Berserk of Gluttony episode 8 is set to premiere on television on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at 1:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, SUN TV, and BS11. The series will also be available to watch on streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll, U-NEXT and Anime Hodai services, and the Muse Asia YouTube channel a couple of days ahead of their official television release.

In the previous episode, viewers saw Fate Graphite assist a former Holy Knight reclaim his castle and reconcile with his loved ones. He will now confront brand-new challenges as he travels to the monster-infested kingdom of Galia.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Berserk of Gluttony episode 8 release time

Myne as seen in the Berserk of Gluttony anime (Image via ACGT Studios)

The Berserk of Gluttony anime is based on a Japanese light novel series written by Ichika Isshiki and illustrated by Fame. A manga adaptation of the series, illustrated by Daisuke Takino, started in March 2018.

Berserk of Gluttony Episode 8 will air on Japanese television networks on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at 1:30 am JST. The English-subtitled version of Berserk of Gluttony Episode 5, which will be released a few days sooner, will be streamed as per the following schedule:

Pacific Time - 7 am, Sunday, November 19, 2023

Central Time - 8 am, Sunday, November 19, 2023

Eastern Time - 10 am, Sunday, November 19, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time Time - 3 pm, Sunday, November 19, 2023

Central European Time - 4 pm, Sunday, November 19, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, November 19, 2023

Philippine Time - 11 pm, Sunday, November 19, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 12 am, Monday, November 20, 2023

Australian Central Time - 1:30 am, Monday, November 20, 2023

Berserk of Gluttony episode 8 streaming details

Aaron's family portrait as seen in the Berserk of Gluttony anime (Image via ACGT Studios)

Before it is broadcast on TV, the next installment of Berserk of Gluttony will be available to watch on the U-NEXT and Anime Hodai services, and Muse Asia YouTube channel on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 12 am JST.

A quick summary of Berserk of Gluttony episode 7

Aaron as seen in the Berserk of Gluttony anime (Image via ACGT Studios)

In the previous episode, Fate and Myne reached a peaceful village protected by the former Holy Knight, Aaron Barbatos. He challenged Fate to a duel, and after observing Fate's lack of combat skills despite possessing impressive stats, decided to mentor him during his stay in the village.

Later, Fate discovered monsters had attacked Aaron's family, trapping their souls in Hausen Castle. Motivated by his hunger for souls, Fate, accompanied by Aaron, battled and successfully freed the souls from the crowned monster Lord Lich.

The Vlericks as seen in the Berserk of Gluttony anime (Image via ACGT Studios)

As Fate and Myne prepared to leave the following day, Aaron mentioned encountering Myne 50 years ago during the monster invasion. Myne revealed that she was unable to die. Aaron also asked Fate to return to him after his mission was over as he had something important to share.

The episode cut to the Vlericks who had found a philosopher's stone, which was capable of curing any injury or disease. However, their joy was short-lived as Rafale learned Corpse had killed Hado.

What to expect from Berserk of Gluttony episode 8?

Fate will be seen in the Berserk of Gluttony Episode 8 (Image via ACGT Studios)

In Berserk of Gluttony episode 8, titled The Village of Oblivion, viewers will witness Fate and Myne's journey to their ultimate destination, Galia. Fate intends to collaborate with Lady Roxy, but before that, he must settle a debt with Myne, who allowed him to eliminate the kobolds back in the Hart estate. The time has come for Fate to fulfill his obligation.

