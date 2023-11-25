Berserk of Gluttony episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Berserk of Gluttony episode 9 is set to premiere on television on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 1:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, SUN TV, and BS11. The series will also be available to watch on streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll, U-NEXT, Anime Hodai services, and Muse Asia YouTube channel a couple of days ahead of their official television release.

In the previous episode, viewers saw Fate Graphite finally reach the monster-infested kingdom of Galia. There he had to repay Myne's debt by assisting her in killing a chimera. Meanwhile, Lady Roxy discovered to her surprise that she had a godfather. In Berserk of Gluttony episode 9 a new conflict is ready to take place in the city of Babylon, located in Galia.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Berserk of Gluttony episode 9 Release time

The Berserk of Gluttony anime is based on a Japanese light novel series written by Ichika Isshiki and illustrated by Fame. A manga adaptation of the series, illustrated by Daisuke Takino, started in March 2018.

Berserk of Gluttony episode 9 will air on Japanese television networks on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 1:30 am JST. The English-subtitled version of Berserk of Gluttony episode 9, which will be released a few days sooner, will be streamed as per the following schedule:

Time Zone Release Time Release Date Pacific Time 7 am Sunday, November 26, 2023 Central Time 8 am Sunday, November 26, 2023 Eastern Time 10 am Sunday, November 26, 2023 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Sunday, November 26, 2023 Central European Time 4 pm Sunday, November 26, 2023 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Sunday, November 26, 2023 Philippine Time 11 pm Sunday, November 26, 2023 Japan Standard Time 12 am Monday, November 27, 2023 Australian Central Time 1:30 am Monday, November 27, 2023

Berserk of Gluttony episode 9 streaming details

Before it is broadcast on TV, the next installment of Berserk of Gluttony will be available to watch on the U-NEXT and Anime Hodai services, and Muse Asia YouTube channel on Monday, November 27, 2023, at 12 am JST.

A quick summary of Berserk of Gluttony episode 8

In the previous episode, Lady Roxy and her troupe reached Hausen and encountered Aaron Barbatos. Aaron revealed that he knew Roxy's parents, Mason and Aisha. He also revealed his identity as Roxy's godfather. He was shocked upon hearing of Mason's death and offered Roxy a lesson, similar to the one he gave Fate.

Meanwhile, Fate and Myne arrived in Galia, where they encountered a chimera, a military weapon crafted by patching monsters. While most had been deactivated, this specific chimera was still alive.

During the battle, Fate was surprised to find a woman trapped in the chimera's chest. Myne revealed to him that it is the chimera's core and that in order to finish the creature, he must strike there. Despite the chimera's use of barriers, regeneration, and evolution, Fate succeeded in delivering the fatal blow, ending the battle.

However, consuming the soul of kin left Fate feeling low. The woman in the core turned out to be someone known to Myne. Fate then requested Myne to take his life if he ever lost control.

Next, Fate journeyed to the sentinel city of Babylon, which was protected from monsters by adamantine walls. Soon Roxy also arrived at the city, but she was in danger and someone was revealed to be after her life.

What to expect from Berserk of Gluttony episode 9?

In Berserk of Gluttony episode 9, titled The Guardian of Lust, viewers will perhaps get to learn more about the mysterious woman with blue hair introduced at the very end of the previous episode. It is obvious that she also possesses a Deadly Sin skill. yet the motive behind her desire to eliminate Roxy remains a puzzle that needs to be solved.

