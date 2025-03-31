Black Clover anime anniversary has fans crying for their favorite series

The Black Clover anime celebrated four years after its conclusion this Sunday, and fans were in a rather bittersweet position. While most of them took the time to highlight their favorite moments from this Studio Pierrot adaptation, they also discussed how forgotten this production has been and the current state of the manga.

When considering that author Yuki Tabata moved the manga from Weekly Shonen Jump to the quarterly magazine Jump Giga for health reasons and the Black Clover anime has been on hiatus, the fans are severely starving from content. Furthermore, the adaptation was heading into arguably its stronger material from the manga, and Tabata is currently writing the resolution of the final arc, which adds to the frustration of the fanbase.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinions expressed here belong to the author and the people quoted.

The Black Clover anime anniversary leaves the fandom with a bittersweet feeling

Last Sunday was the fourth anniversary of the final episode of the Black Clover anime as of right now, which caused a lot of emotions within the fandom. The final episode was the climactic showdown between Asta and Liebe, with the former showing all the abilities and skills he learned from the friends he made across the story, serving as a testament to wanting to befriend the latter.

It is widely regarded as one of the finest moments of the franchise but also caused some fans to remember the franchise's current state. Ever since the anime stopped its production, Studio Pierrot has made it clear they will return with a seasonal format this time around, but that has been the only major update the fans have received in recent years.

Besides no progress with the production of the Black Clover anime, author Yuki Tabata moved to Jump Giga, a quarterly magazine, to focus on his health. This decision was supported by the vast majority of the fandom, but the publication schedule has certainly affected the hype of what is currently the manga's final arc.

More reactions online

While the Black Clover anime doesn't have a clear return, there have been rumors that the manga is poised to publish a couple of new chapters in April. Furthermore, the latest chapters were focused on Asta and Yuno taking on Lucius Zogratis and seemingly defeating him, although it suggests that there is something off with this victory and that the powerful villain could return in some shape or form.

There is also the character of Adramelech, whom a lot of people suggest will betray Lucius at some point in this arc. This has been determined because of his nonchalant attitude since his introduction with Lucifero in the previous arc and the way he goes about things. However, it is difficult to speculate on this at the moment.

"4 years since my God sent me the ultimate gift," someone said.

"All I know is I can't do another 4 years! Gimme my Black Clover announcement at jump festa or am gonna lose it," another person said.

"I YEARN for the next season," someone else said.

The current state of the Black Clover anime might be frustrating to a lot of fans, but the recent anniversary highlights how there is an audience waiting for a new season, which is bound to happen sooner or later.

