Black Clover anime fans mourn "what could have been" following Wistoria anime announcement

The announcement of a new anime series titled Wistoria’s Wand and Sword stirred mixed reactions within the Black Clover fanbase. Notably, the new series is being directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara, a name that is known to most Black Clover fans since he was the Chief Director of the series.

Yoshihara's direction played a pivotal role in the series' success, particularly in delivering some of the most top-tier fighting sequences. His ability to adapt the source material without interfering with the pacing was incredible. While some fans expressed excitement for the upcoming Wistoria series, others harbored feelings of disappointment for a couple of reasons.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the Black Clover anime, as it has been nearly three years since the series last released a new episode. With Tatsuya Yoshihara, the director behind the series, involved in the new series Wistoria, it is understandable that some fans are viewing it as a glimpse into “what [Black Clover] could have been.”

Black Clover fans have mixed reactions towards Wistoria - a new anime series directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara

There are a couple of connections that both Black Clover and the Wistoria anime share, aside from the director. One of the most common characteristics of the two series is that they’re both set in a world where magic is common. It has a fantasy world setting, and the main characters also share a great deal of similarities. Both main characters of the respective anime series don’t have magic.

In a world where magic is the norm, the main characters find a way to survive and keep up despite their inability to wield magic. This raised a couple of eyebrows and piqued the interest of many animanga fans. They seem to be intrigued and quite happy with how the trailer of the Wistoria anime turned out.

Fans show positive reactions to the Wistoria trailer (Screengrab via X)

While plenty of fans pointed out that the Wistoria anime bears a lot of resemblance to Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? One cannot ignore the similarities it shares with the Black Clover series. In fact, they were excited to see Tatsuya Yoshihara’s vision be put into a seasonal show, something that Black Clover fans were jealous of.

This is when a major portion of netizens on X displayed their dejection. The aforementioned anime series has not released a new episode in almost three years. Furthermore, the latest episode also marked the beginning of the Spade Kingdom arc, which was one of the most anticipated story arcs of the series.

Fans seem jealous of the Wistoria anime trailer (Screengrab via X)

All that fans wanted to see was their favorite series release episodes in a seasonal format as opposed to releasing episodes every week. This would fix the scheduling issues that stopped the anime production in the first place. Furthermore, the animation quality is also bound to improve. This is why some fans looked at the Wistoria anime trailer and commented with phrases like “what could have been.”

Fans truly hope that their favorite series will return from its three-year slumber and continue narrating Asta’s quest to become the Magic Emperor of the Clover Kingdom.

