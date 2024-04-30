Black Clover: Can Mereoleona resurrect the dead? Her awakening, explained

Black Clover chapter 371 featured the conclusion of the fight between Mereoleona Vermillion and Paladin Moris Libardirt. It appeared as though Moris would prevail in the battle, but Mereoleona was able to reverse the outcome just in time.

A huge credit for this victory goes to Mereoleona's latest spell, Ultimate Flame Magic: Excelicitus Leonum, which allowed her to not only transcend the human form but also summon her deceased subordinates to fight with her. So, does this mean that Mereoleona Vermillion can now resurrect the dead?

Black Clover: Can Mereoleona's new spell resurrect the dead?

Yes, according to what was revealed in Black Clover chapter 371, Mereoleona Vermillion can resurrect her dead allies. After prolonged usage of Hellfire Incarnate, Mereoleona can use the spell Ultimate Flame Magic: Excelicitus Leonum to transcend humanity and have her body turn into mana.

During this, she can resurrect her allies and have their bodies turn into mana as well. As observed in the manga, Mereoleona's subordinates retained their personalities and memories despite having passed away. This was evident from the way they responded to her command and followed her despite being resurrected only moments ago.

The resurrected Crimson Lions Magic Knights joined Mereoleona in fighting Paladin Moris' army generated from the "March of Holy Fools" spell. During this, it was observed that they had obtained increased strength and could use their spells out of fire.

With such pieces of evidence, it can be deduced that Mereoleona can, in fact, resurrect the dead. She did, however, say one thing that seems to indicate otherwise. When the Crimson Lions were resurrected, as expected, they were confused and questioned their return.

In response, Mereoleona Vermillion said:

"Even if you die, follow me...you fools!!!!"

This dialogue implies that the resurrected Crimson Lions were still dead. While they may be able to move and cast magic spells, they could still be dead and simply be spirits shaped by mana.

Given this possibility, there's a strong likelihood that the resurrected Crimson Lions will go back to being dead the instant Mereoleona deactivates her spell.

Nevertheless, if fans consider Mereoleona Vermillion to be the reimagination of the legendary bird Phoenix, then her ability to raise her allies to life does make sense. The fact that Moris mentioned the "flames of resurrection" when he initially witnessed Mereoleona's new power can be used to deduce this.

If the spell does, in fact, enable her to bring the dead back to life permanently, there will undoubtedly be some restrictions, much like Asta's regarding his Anti-Magic.

Anti-magic sharing only allowed Asta to share his anti-magic attribute with people he was really close with. Similarly, Mereoleona Vermillion's Ultimate Flame Magic: Excelicitus Leonum might also follow the same principle that allows her to only resurrect the people she was really close with. With that in mind, while the magic spell sounds overpowered, it might have its limitations.

