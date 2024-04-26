Does Moris die in Black Clover chapter 371? Explored

Black Clover chapter 371 is scheduled for official release on Monday, April 29, 2024. However, the manga chapter, along with chapter 370, has been leaked online days before the release, revealing what fans could expect from the plot henceforth.

While chapter 370 will primarily focus on Asta, Yuno, and the Black Bulls fighting Lucius Zogratis, the subsequent chapter will center on the fight between Mereoleona Vermillion and Moris Paladin Libardirt.

As fans must remember, Moris was dominating against Mereoleona in their fight. However, the upcoming chapter will see Mereoleona turn the tide of the battle, leaving fans with the question: Does Paladin Moris Libardirt die in Black Clover chapter 371?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Mereoleona seemingly burns Moris's body to bits in Black Clover chapter 371

Paladin Moris Libardirt as seen in Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the alleged spoilers of Black Clover chapter 371, Mereoleona Vermillion does defeat Paladin Moris Libardirt.

As fans would know, Paladin Moris Libardirt was previously dominating in the fight against Mereoleona Vermillion due to his regenerative ability. However, the tides of the battle were overturned after Mereleona activated her latest spell Ultimate Flame Magic: Excelitius Leonum. This ability caused the entire ground to shake as the spirits of the Crimson Lions Magic Knights reappeared.

Mereoleona Vermillion as seen in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While the returning Magic Knights knew they were dead, Mereoleona's spell helped them get tangible bodies, granting them the ability to follow Mereoleona's orders and fight Moris' army despite having passed away. In the meantime, Mereoleona herself was engulfed in flames, as she had seemingly become mana itself.

Crimson Lions sacrificing themselves for Mereoleona (Image via Shueisha)

Given that Mereoleona no longer possessed a physical body while using her new ultimate spell, Moris was incapable of breaking her apart. As for Moris, his spell was capable of only breaking down the physical bodies.

This saw the latter panicking, as he could not fathom how a mere mortal was able to transcend their body to such a state. Moments later, as Mereoleona kept attacking Paladin Moris, it became evident that the Paladin's regeneration was no longer working.

Mereoleona Vermillion and Paladin Morris as seen in Black Clover (Image via Shueisha)

This situation left Moris shocked enough to question God:

“ME, who was chosen by God…,” said Paladin Moris Libardirt.

Nevertheless, Mereoleona did not care about God. Instead, she wished that her triumph against the Paladin would become a source of encouragement for humans. With that, the manga chapter's final page saw Mereoloena Vermillion seemingly having burned Moris Libardirt's body to bits.

Therefore, it can be confirmed that Paladin Moris Libardirt does pass away in Black Clover chapter 371. However, until the next chapter gets released, it is difficult to confirm if the Paladin will return in the future or if chapter 371 will be the final time fans see him in action.

Unfortunately, following the release of Black Clover chapters 370 and 371, the manga's next set of chapters is expected to be released in the Summer 2024 Jump GIGA magazine, which will be published much later in August 2024.

