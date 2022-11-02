Black Clover Chapter 343: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Black Clover Chapter 343 is set to be released on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 12AM JST. The story will pick up where Chapter 342 left off, with the conflict between Asta and Yami Ichika over Captain Yami coming to a head. It appears that the two will have a legitimate fight beginning in Chapter 343.

With this fight on the horizon, fans are desperate for any Black Clover Chapter 343 spoiler information. Unfortunately, no verifiable spoiler information is available as of the writing of this article, which means that fans will have to wait until the second half of the week for the same.

Follow along as this article deconstructs all of the currently known release information for Black Clover Chapter 343 and more.

Black Clover Chapter 343 likely to see Asta power up in some unforeseen way vs. Ichika

Release date and time & where to read

한 @NotOttok The decent Black Clover was pretty good this week.The story of clan yami was apart of,and the source of the hate that his younger sister has for him.This chapter has nothing much in it but I’m wondering what’ll be next. The decent Black Clover was pretty good this week.The story of clan yami was apart of,and the source of the hate that his younger sister has for him.This chapter has nothing much in it but I’m wondering what’ll be next.

Black Clover Chapter 343 is set to be released on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 12AM JST. This translates to a daytime release sometime on Sunday, November 6, 2022, for most international readers. Some international audiences will instead be able to purchase the issue on Monday, November 7, at or after 12AM local time, though exact times will vary depending on the region and time zone.

Fans can read the issue on either Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The first two are free services that allow readers to access the first and most recent three issues of a series. Meanwhile, the latter is a paid, subscription-based service that provides readers with complete access to the series.

The issue is scheduled to be released at the times listed below for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7AM, Sunday, November 6

Eastern Standard Time: 10AM, Sunday, November 6

Greenwich Mean Time: 3PM, Sunday, November 6

Central European Time: 4PM, Sunday, November 6

Indian Standard Time: 8:30PM, Sunday, November 6

Philippine Standard Time: 11PM, Sunday, November 6

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM, Monday, November 7

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30PM, Monday, November 7

What to expect?

JIGSAWW @BLACKCL99908043

#BlackClover We want Asta Devil Union Mode VS Ichika Fight in the Next Chapter . #BlackClover 342 We want Asta Devil Union Mode VS Ichika Fight in the Next Chapter .#BlackClover #BlackClover342 https://t.co/09CvKQd5lN

The battle between Asta and Ihcika will most likely begin in earnest in Black Clover Chapter 343. This has been a long-brewing feud, even though the straw that broke the camel's back was only mentioned in the most recent issue. Both are emotionally invested in the fight, arguing their point of view on Captain Yami.

Black Clover Chapter 343 will also likely see Asta grow in some meaningful way as a result of the fight. While Ichika hinted that Asta's life is in danger because he is now taking this fight seriously, fans are unlikely to see Asta killed. Though he may be pushed hard enough to unlock a new spell in his Grimoire.

Black Clover Chapter 343 could end in a variety of ways. While fans are unlikely to see a definitive conclusion to their fight in the upcoming issue, this could be due to the fight being stopped by Ryudo Ryuya or the fight lasting longer than the single issue. In any case, no definitive resolution to their conflict is likely in the near future.

