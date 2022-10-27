Black Clover chapter 342: Yami Sukehiro may have killed his clan to defend his sister

With the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 342 out, fans have finally witnessed Yami Sukehiro's backstory as narrated by her younger sister Ichika. While her story did end with her brother massacring the entire Yami clan, some instances within the chapter suggest that Yami's decision to execute his clan may be for a noble cause.

According to Ichika, her brother Yami Sukehiro was a liar, unworthy of anyone's trust. However, Asta didn't feel the same as he chose to go against Ichika, doubling down on his belief that the Black Bulls captain wouldn't have lied to Ichika. If the incident were to be true, there might be a reason for his actions.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover chapter 342 hints Yami Sukehiro to have killed his clan to defend his younger sister

ルイ· ᶜʰᵃᵈ ☀️ @jandchan #BCSpoilers



Yami already mastered using katana and his magic because he has to protect Ichika from his alcoholic abusive father. 🤧 Yami already mastered using katana and his magic because he has to protect Ichika from his alcoholic abusive father. 🤧 #BCSpoilersYami already mastered using katana and his magic because he has to protect Ichika from his alcoholic abusive father. 🤧 https://t.co/f8I4gUl1sR

In the Black Clover chapter 342 spoilers, it was revealed how Ichika and Sukehiro's father was an alcoholic, who would want to hit Ichika. From the context that one could see in the spoilers, it can be presumed that Sukehiro's mother had passed away while giving birth to Ichika. So when Sukehiro's father saw his daughter, he would remember his dead wife.

Being under the effects of alcohol and overflowing with emotions, Ichika's father often wanted to hit her, believing that she was the cause of his wife's death. However, Yami Sukehiro wouldn't let his father even lay a scratch on his younger sister, as he would hone his magic and katana skills to defend Ichika from theiir father.

Saraa 💢💥 @prickly_queen8

The choice fell on Ichika, but Yami and ryu refused this and Yami killed his family, In order to fulfill his friend dream and save his sister

#BCSpoilers Most likely what happened, there is tradition The Yami clan wanted to sacrifice a virgin for the sake of dragons ( Ryu family)The choice fell on Ichika, but Yami and ryu refused this and Yami killed his family, In order to fulfill his friend dream and save his sister Most likely what happened, there is tradition The Yami clan wanted to sacrifice a virgin for the sake of dragons ( Ryu family)The choice fell on Ichika, but Yami and ryu refused this and Yami killed his family, In order to fulfill his friend dream and save his sister#BCSpoilers https://t.co/OzjlDO7lU4

At the beginning of Black Clover chapter 342, it was revealed that the Land of the Sun had a legend, a five-headed dragon that once went on a rampage. A celestial maiden was able to pacify it, thus leaking its magoial power into the surrounding sea, thus turning it black. Ever since, it has been the job of the Yami clan to guard that province, which was owned by the Ryudo family.

Several fans have come out to speculate that there could be a tradition within the Ryudo clan, where they would sacrifice a virgin for the dragon to keep it away from attacking the nation. However, Yami Sukehiro and Ryuya Ryudo may have gone against it, and thus, Yami Sukehiro may have had to kill his entire clan to defend Ichika. Given how Ichika's father was ready to beat her in any instance, him wanting to sacrifice her was quite possible.

Buzzard @buzzardYTC #BCSpoilers

Ryu was also hurt and Ichika looks to have a fever here maybe?



Yeah Yami defended them. Probably the entire Yami clan were forced to go crazy and attacked Ichika Yami and Ryu and Yami maybe didn't want her to remember that and asked Ryu to not tell her what happened? Ryu was also hurt and Ichika looks to have a fever here maybe?Yeah Yami defended them. Probably the entire Yami clan were forced to go crazy and attacked Ichika Yami and Ryu and Yami maybe didn't want her to remember that and asked Ryu to not tell her what happened? #BCSpoilersRyu was also hurt and Ichika looks to have a fever here maybe?Yeah Yami defended them. Probably the entire Yami clan were forced to go crazy and attacked Ichika Yami and Ryu and Yami maybe didn't want her to remember that and asked Ryu to not tell her what happened? https://t.co/aNBwh9CTHB

One fan even specualted how it must have been Ichika herself who happened to kill her entire clan. However, Yami Sukehiro took the blame for it, allowing his sister to live a peaceful life. He must have asked Ryuya not to reveal the same to Ichika.

It is quite possible that both Yami Sukehiro and Ryuya Ryudo may have defended Ichika, given how Ryuya seemed to be injured as well. When Ryuya was shown before in the chapter, he had both of his eyes, meanwhile, in the latter panel, his eyes are cut-off from the panel. This could mean that the incident could have been why Ryuya gained power in his right eye. However, details about the same are yet to be revealed.

Moreover, it seems like the next Black Clover chapter will focus on the all-out battle between Asta and Ichika, thus we may have to wait a few weeks before we learn the truth behind Yami Sukehiro's sinister past.

