Black Clover chapter 344: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Black Clover chapter 344 is set to be released on Monday, November 28 at 12AM JST. Following a two-week delay due to Tabata's ill health, the issue is finally set to be released this Sunday for most international readers.

As a result, fans have been clamoring for any Black Clover chapter 344 spoiler information they can get their hands on. Although no verified spoiler information is available at the time of writing, fans can expect some later in the week.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Black Clover chapter 344, as well as speculates on what to expect in the issue and more.

Black Clover chapter 344 likely to debut Asta's Zetten, Ryuya's hidden powers, and more

Release date and time, where to read

Monday, November 28 at 12AM JST is when Black Clover chapter 344 will come out in Japan. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday, November 27 for most international readers. Select international readers will instead also see the issue released in the extremely early morning hours of Monday, November 28.

The issue will be available to read from official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The first two are free services that allow readers to access the first and most recent three issues of a series. The latter is a paid, subscription-based service that gives readers access to an entire series.

The chapter is scheduled to be released at the following times in the respective time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 AM, Sunday, November 27

Eastern Standard Time: 10 AM, Sunday, November 27

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 PM, Sunday, November 27

Central European Time: 4 PM, Sunday, November 27

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, Sunday, November 27

Philippine Standard Time: 11 PM, Sunday, November 27

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM, Monday, November 28

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 PM, Monday, November 28

What to expect?

While the release date for Black Clover chapter 344 may have changed, the expected content within remains the same. Asta, Ichika, and Ryudo Ryuya will almost certainly be pitted against Paladin Sister Lily and her two unnamed Paladin companions. Fans can also expect to see Asta perform what he believes to be his ideal Zetten form in the upcoming fight.

However, there is a small chance that the issue will choose to postpone the fight for another week. Fans will most likely see the other Ryuzen Seven members summoned and told to prepare for battle in this scenario. This may cause Asta to be sidelined at the start of the fight, but he will almost certainly be forced to enter the fray sooner or later.

Fans will also likely learn more about Ryudo Ryuya and whatever powers he has kept hidden thus far. While he claims to lack yoryoku, many fans believe he possesses some form of combat that is yet to be revealed. Many are hoping that Black Clover chapter 344 will be the first time these abilities are shown and used.

