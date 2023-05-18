Black Clover chapter 359: Exact release date and time after hiatus

Black Clover fans are eagerly awaiting the manga series will soon be returning from a break. Black Clover chapter 359 will be released on May 22, 2023, at 12 am JST after the month-long hiatus. The previous chapter of the manga series focused on the fight between Mereoleona Vermillion and Paladin Morris.

This intense fight will most likely be continued in the upcoming chapter. However, there is a slight chance that the entire chapter will not focus on the aforementioned fight. It could also shift its focus to the numerous fights taking place during Judgement Day.

Black Clover chapter 359 will most likely continue the fight between Mereoleona Vermillion and Paladin Morris

Black Clover chapter 359 will be released on May 22, 2023, at 12 am JST, returning from a month-long hiatus. Fans of the series can read the latest set of chapters on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus app.

The chapters are also available on Viz Media. It is noteworthy to mention that the last three chapters of the series are free on Viz at any given time. If fans wish to access the entire catalog, they would have to avail of the aforementioned platform’s paid services.

The release times for international readers are mentioned below.

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, May 21, 2023

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Sunday, May 21, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, May 21, 2023

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Sunday, May 21, 2023

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, May 21, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, May 21, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, May 21, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, May 22, 2023

A quick recap of Black Clover chapter 358

The fight between Mereoleona Vermillion and Paladin Morris raged on. Mereoleona lost her arm during the fight, but she was able to regenerate it quickly using her ability called Hellfire Incarnate.

Despite her capabilities, she was thoroughly overwhelmed by Morris’ speed and precision. His move, Operation Dismantle, was far quicker than Mereoleona’s attack, which seemed to have given him the edge in combat.

Things seemed quite bleak for Mereoleona. However, her brigade members saved her in the nick of time and offered assistance. Mereolenona was shielded by her teammates, and she capitalized on this opportunity to attack Morris without coming in physical contact. Following this, she revealed a new attack, hoping to turn Morris into ashes. This attack was called Calidos Brachium Purgatory: Flame Burial.

What to expect in chapter 359 of the series

Given that the previous chapter concluded with a cliffhanger, it is highly possible that chapter 359 will continue the fight between Mereoleona and Paladin Morris. It will be interesting to see how Morris reacts to Mereoleona’s new ability, and fans are eager to see just how effective her new attack can be.

Aside from this, there is another important set of events taking place simultaneously. It is highly possible that the manga chapter could shift focus midway, and show the ongoing fights - Yami vs Morgen, Yuno vs Lucius, and the Silva Family vs Acier. The sense of anticipation continues to rise as we inch closer to the release of the upcoming chapter.

