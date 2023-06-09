Black Clover chapter 361 proves that Lucius was always going to defeat Yuno

Black Clover chapter 361 is set to surprise readers with a sudden turn of events that is sure to exceed their expectations. As in the previous chapter, readers were happy to see Yuno Grinberryall win the battle against Lucius, which was overturned in the latest chapter. The plot twist of Black Clover chapter 361 ensures that Yuno’s defeat is foreseen by Lucius.

The latest chapter depicts the complex and forward-thinking capability of Lucius, proving why he is one of the most powerful antagonists in Black Clover. The chapter is yet to be released officially, but the spoilers have made fans go crazy over the twist Black Clover chapter 361 provides regarding the strategic step of Lucius Zogratis.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Black Clover chapter 361.

Black Clover chapter 361: Lucius' masterplan brings him much closer to defeating Yuno

According to Black Clover chapter 361 raw scans and spoilers, the chapter picks up from where the previous chapter left, where Yuno was about to slash Lucius with the Spirit of Zephyr. Eventually, Yuno successfully slashed Lucius, and it seemed like Lucius was dead. But at that moment, another Lucius appeared behind Yuno instantaneously, leaving Yuno to wonder whether he was hallucinating or not. However, Yuno found out that the one he killed and the one that appeared again were both real.

This was a strategic move by Lucius Zogratis. The one that Yuno defeated was just a mere clone of Lucius, and after defeating it, several others appeared all over the Clover Kingdom, and all of them had the same power as the first one. Yuno was already devastated and exhausted from fighting the first clone of Lucius.

It was revealed that Lucius was waiting for Yuno to get exhausted, as Yuno was recognized as the strong one, and he was the only obstacle in the way of executing Lucius’s plan.

Furthermore, Lucius can clone himself with the same intense power, which indicates a severe threat to the Clover Kingdom. As long as Yuno’s Neverland is active, the clones cannot do any harm because Lucius cannot use Time Magic when Neverland is active. If Neverland fades away now, which is the most possible outcome, it will be a victory for Lucius, who will get to destroy everything.

The source of tension is that Yuno has been tired from the fight against Lucius’s clone. He had to use his ultimate magic, including Neverland, the Spirit of Zephyr, and the Spirit of Notus, just to take down one clone. Further, this could very well be Lucius' master plan to gain victory against Yuno even before the battle has begun.

Now that there is a whole army of clones with the same power, ready to attack in Black Clover chapter 361, it seems that Yuno and the magic knights of the Clover Kingdoms are doomed.

Final thoughts

The sudden turn of events had taken the story of the Black Clover manga to another level. Fans are shocked and tensed with Yuno being on the verge of defeat. However, there’s still hope because it seemed that other Black Bull members, including Dorothy Unsworth, the captain of Coral Peacock and Witch Queen, are trying to bring back Asta from the land of Sun.

As the magic knights of the Clover Kingdom are about to face a very challenging situation, there is a chance that they will get help from the Ryuzen Seven members. Fans are anticipating the official release of Black Clover chapter 361, which promises a complete package of intense actions and twists.

