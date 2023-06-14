Black Clover chapter 362 has fans excited over Damnatio's return at a perfect time

The alleged spoilers and raw scans for Black Clover chapter 362 were released on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, bringing with them an incredibly exciting and unexpected series of events. While fans were expecting author and illustrator Yuki Tabata to complete Asta’s return this week, it seems that the mangaka has other plans in store for his series.

Instead, Tabata has allegedly decided to throw a wrench in Asta’s return plans with the appearance of none other than Damnatio Kira in Black Clover chapter 362. While fans were expecting some sort of interference to occur in Asta’s return trip home, the appearance of Damnatio was wholly unexpected, despite fans knowing he was under Lucius’ control.

While the issue also further emphasizes the impact Asta has had on the Clover Kingdom’s general Magic Knight population, fans are wholly focused on Damnatio’s reappearance. With Asta’s return seemingly delayed given the alleged Black Clover chapter 362 leaks, fans are discussing the significance of Damnatio’s return and its likely impact on the narrative.

Black Clover chapter 362 emphasizes the significance of Asta’s life while delaying his return via Damnatio

Fan reaction

"Let judgement come to the evil disturbing peace and order."



The opening scenes of Black Clover chapter 362 saw Lucius Zogratis finally recognized as Julius Novachrono by the Clover Kingdom Magic Knights. This prompts Marx to begin addressing the Clover Kingdom via his magic, claiming that the enemy has taken over Julius’ body and people are still fighting despite how strong he is.

Mimosa Vermillion also shares some inspirational words while thinking of Asta, as even Sekke Bronzazza is motivated to become strong just like Asta. Lucius criticizes their futile efforts as, in Hino Country, Ryudo Ryuya is using his powers to see what’s going on, confused about why Asta hasn’t been brought back yet.

Different locations

TABATA HAS BEEN ITCHING TO DRAW BLACK BULLS VS DAMNATIO FOR SO LONG I JUST KNOW IT



Black Clover chapter 362 sees him reveal that someone has appeared on the other side, with Damnatio standing before the Black Bulls as the issue concludes. While fans were looking forward to Asta’s return, the unexpected reappearance of Damnatio seemingly has fans even more excited than they previously were.

Although such a decision by Tabata certainly seems intriguing on paper, its reception by readers thus far proves how well he knows his fanbase. Most people posting about the recent rumored leaks online are overjoyed at the prospect of a Black Bulls vs. Damnatio showdown, presumably for Asta's benefit.

Damnatio went to the witch forest to kill the BB based on Lucius's order but I don't think him or Lucius knows that they are trying to bring Asta back he went there to kill them like Clover people so they can't escape Lucius judgment day, it's not about Asta

Many readers are now pointing out that the stage for the fight depicted in Black Clover 362 has been laid for years. Likewise, this further paints Tabata as a fantastic long-term storyteller.

While Damnatio is obviously the primary concern of many fans, other aspects of the issue are also being earnestly discussed. Sekke’s moment of finally coming to respect and idolize Asta is one exceedingly popular topic of discussion. Fans are also theorizing about alternative hypothetical matchups, such as the Witch Queen fighting Damnatio or Asta even having his own opponent to deal with in Hino Country.

