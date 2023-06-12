Black Clover chapter 362: Major spoilers to expect

With Asta’s return apparently imminent, given the previous issue’s closing scenes, fans are unable to contain their excitement for the official release of Black Clover chapter 362 on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 12:00 am Japanese Standard Time. Readers are earnestly waiting to see what series author and illustrator Yuki Tabata has in store next.

Unfortunately, the spoiler process for the series’ upcoming issue isn’t slated to start until later in the week. While verifiable Black Clover chapter 362 information is soon to come, fans are left speculating in the meantime. That being said, there are a few clear directions the upcoming installment will likely take, given the events of the previous issue.

Furthermore, the Judgment Day battle seems set to imminently take off regardless of which direction Tabata takes in Black Clover chapter 362. Likewise, even if a completely unexpected route is taken, it’ll almost certainly be to the effect of heightening the stakes of the Judgment Day battle, potentially even turning the tables as they currently are.

Black Clover chapter 362 almost certain to begin Asta’s journey home, but will it be completed?

Major spoilers to expect

Promethean / Michael ♣️♠️ @R8Promethean #BlackClover #BC361



After a long while, it's really good to see the Witch Queen return, especially in this arc alongside with Dorothy now also returning to the Witches Forest with now having the potential of witnessing the three lovely witches teaming up altogether After a long while, it's really good to see the Witch Queen return, especially in this arc alongside with Dorothy now also returning to the Witches Forest with now having the potential of witnessing the three lovely witches teaming up altogether #BlackClover #BC361 After a long while, it's really good to see the Witch Queen return, especially in this arc alongside with Dorothy now also returning to the Witches Forest with now having the potential of witnessing the three lovely witches teaming up altogether 🙌😩 https://t.co/Aa1HSuxx38

Heading into Black Clover chapter 362, it’s essentially a foregone conclusion that the focus will be on Asta in some way, shape, or form. For Tabata to tease readers with a shot of Asta preparing to return home in the previous issue’s ending scenes and not stick with a focus on him would be truly cruel.

Furthermore, it’s uncharacteristic of Tabata’s previously established writing style to shift perspectives away from such a dramatic and tense reveal. While this may somewhat occur in the form of a flashback in the upcoming issue, it’ll undoubtedly be one focused on Asta. Likewise, fans may get a definitive answer as to whether or not the Ryuzen Seven will be joining the Judgment Day fight in such an event.

Alternatively, the focus could be given to Asta briefly, with Black Clover chapter 362’s opening pages establishing that he and the Ryuzen Seven are indeed on their way. The issue could then shift focus to the Judgment Day battlefield, where Noelle or other Black Bulls could announce that Asta is set to arrive at any moment.

Promethean / Michael ♣️♠️ @R8Promethean #BlackClover #BC361



The long awaited Asta return to join the battlefield, although along the way there's some chances he may end up elsewhere hmm



P.S. He finally got his timeskip drip back! The long awaited Asta return to join the battlefield, although along the way there's some chances he may end up elsewhere hmmP.S. He finally got his timeskip drip back! #BlackClover #BC361 The long awaited Asta return to join the battlefield, although along the way there's some chances he may end up elsewhere hmm 👀 P.S. He finally got his timeskip drip back! https://t.co/41C39QgWTo

Such a decision would be shrewd in that it could emphasize how impactful Asta is not just to upset Lucius’ devices but as a beacon of morale and hope for the other Magic Knights. As always, Asta needs to be built up as a worthy Wizard King candidate, and there’s no better way to further this development than in the aforementioned manner.

A somewhat curveball route Black Clover chapter 362 could take is by instead focusing on Lucius Zogratis. This would be to the effect of detailing how overconfident Lucius is, as well as possibly teasing any other safeguards he has for his plan. In turn, one of Lucius’ weak points could also be teased or even exposed to fans.

While certainly surprising, even this could end in Asta’s reappearance. Considering how Asta is the best opponent for Lucius as it currently stands, the issue could conclude this focus on Lucius by showing Asta invading his sky-bound palace. Having this as the chapter’s final scene would undoubtedly be a fantastic way for Tabata to begin Asta’s contributions to the Judgment Day battle.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover manga and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes