Black Clover manga to go on an indefinite hiatus and face major overhauls, rumors suggest

While the Black Clover manga is currently in its final arc, rumors about a possible indefinite hiatus have taken over Twitter after Shonen Jump removed the series protagonist Asta from its lineup. That's not all, as fans are also expecting the manga to change magazines in the near future.

Yuki Tabata's Black Clover follows the story of Asta, a boy with no mana, who aims to become the Wizard King. As the manga has begun its final arc/saga, the series has seen the start of the final battle. However, amid the end of the story that has inched closer, there have been rumors about a possible overhaul surrounding the manga.

Black Clover fans suspect a long hiatus or magazine overhaul

Shonen Jump News @WSJ_manga



Nothing is yet known regarding the status of the series in the magazine, so we'll report any upcoming information. Shonen Jump has uploaded 2 new banners to their 'Current Series' site, one shown as displayed, and a second hidden one that removes 'Black Clover' from the line-up.

The Twitter account @WSJ_manga uploaded a Tweet sharing the Weekly Shonen Jump website's odd behavior. The website uploaded two new banners to showcase their current series on their line-up. While the first banner seemed fine, the second hidden banner removed Asta from the banner, re-editing the positions of the other characters in the same.

While neither the magazine nor Shueisha has announced or hinted at anything surrounding a magazine overhaul, fans suspect that the Black Clover manga is set to go on a long hiatus. Notably, Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter x Hunter manga was also part of the Weekly Shonen Jump line-up. However, considering that the manga is back on a hiatus and likely to change magazines, it is no longer considered part of the line-up.

Asta as seen in Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

Similar to that, fans have come to the conclusion that Yuki Tabata's manga is also likely set to go on an indefinite hiatus. The mangaka has repeatedly shared news about the health problems of his family. Hence, the hiatus seems likely to fans, considering how the mangaka may need to take some time off to take a breather and look after his family.

Otherwise, fans also suspect that the manga might end sooner than expected. Fans earlier believed that the manga may release its chapters till next year. However, now they are forced to believe otherwise as the manga ending soon could also be an understandable reason for the manga to be removed from the magazine's line-up.

Noelle and Acier as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

If that's not the case, fans also believe that the manga might be switching its magazine. It is not uncommon for manga within Shueisha to change magazines during its run. Given the number of new manga that have begun in the Weekly Shonen Jump, there might be a huge chance that Black Clover may also be switching magazines soon.

If Black Clover does switch its magazine, there is a good chance that it will be transferred to a weekly magazine like Weekly Young Jump. If not, this magazine fiasco could also be a hint at the Black Clover manga possibly increasing its number of pages. If that does happen, there is a huge chance that the manga will become a monthly manga and will be transferred to V Jump and released alongside Dragon Ball Super and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

