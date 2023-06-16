Black Clover movie release timings for all regions and where to watch

Black Clover movie debuted on June 16, 2023, at 12.30 pm IST (12 am PDT). The fanbase is incredibly hyped as this is the first Black Clover anime content they are receiving in over two years. Fans have been waiting for this moment ever since the announcement was made and the trailer was released.

This movie has many exciting elements and new characters that fans can look forward to. With Black Bulls in the center of all the action that is about to unfold, we will see some characters go all out, including the likes of the Captain, Yami Sukehiro.

Fans in Japan have all the reason to be excited since the Black Clover movie is getting a theatrical release, while other countries will be able to view the movie on Netflix.

Everything we know about the Black Clover movie

Release details

Black Clover movie is available only on Netflix since they have exclusive streaming rights to this film. In case fans wish to watch this movie, they will have to avail of Netflix’s paid services since the platform does not offer free services.

The release times for various regions have been mentioned below:

Pacific Daylight Time: 12 am, Friday, June 16

Central Daylight Time: 2 am, Friday, June 16

Eastern Daylight Time: 3 am, Friday, June 16

British Time: 8 am, Friday, June 16

European Time: 9 am, Friday, June 16

Indian Standard Time: 12.30 pm, Friday, June 16

Philippine Time: 3 pm, Friday, June 16

Gulf Standard Time: 11 am, Friday, June 16

Australia Central Standard Time: 7.30 pm, Friday, June 16

What to expect in the movie

Yuki Tabata, the manga’s author, has supervised the Black Clover movie, which means fans need not worry about a drop in quality. Furthermore, it is important to note that this movie will not follow the manga’s storyline and features an original anime-only plot.

The series will also introduce an array of new antagonists, the main one being Conrad Leto. These antagonists were previous Wizard Kings of the Clover kingdom.

The previous Wizard Kings of the kingdom will take on the current Magic Knights, and Asta will play a pivotal role in this film. Netflix also revealed the first four minutes of the Black Clover movie, providing some context regarding the past events concerning Conrad Leto.

Fans can expect stellar animation and voice acting, which was teased in the aforementioned clip. Top-tier animation paired with high-octane fights will surely make this movie memorable.

Not to mention the fact that it’s a movie and not a series, and the implication is that the budget will be far higher compared to the average episode the fanbase has seen. We will also get to see Julius Novachrono in action, along with some of his trusted Magic Knights, to vanquish the enemies threatening the kingdom's safety.

