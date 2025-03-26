Bleach fan showcases how a hypothetical fight between Aizen and Sasuke would go (and it makes total sense)

Bleach has one of the largest fanbases in the anime and manga community. It is considered one of the best shonen titles that has been running for over a decade. Several factors contribute to the success of this series today, and fans' active participation is a strong indicator of its impact.

Ad

Fans contribute to the community in numerous ways. In this instance, one fan created a hypothetical scenario featuring one of the most popular characters in Tite Kubo’s magnum opus—Aizen.

The fan illustrated their version of a hypothetical fight between Aizen and Sasuke Uchiha from the Naruto series. It’s common for fans to compare characters from different anime titles. This matchup is intriguing for various reasons, and the community has displayed significant interest, largely due to the similarities in their fighting abilities.

Ad

Trending

Bleach fan pits Aizen with Sasuke from the Naruto series

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fan, @lulblackstar, took to X to upload an illustration of a fight between Aizen and Sasuke. Aizen is one of the smartest characters in the series. His calculative nature and patience are arguably his greatest strengths. In this scenario, the fan does not mention the exact details of the fight. Therefore, we will consider Aizen without any preparation time for this matchup against Sasuke.

In this battle, we are pairing Aizen with one of the strongest members of the Uchiha Clan. Not only does he possess the Mangekyō Sharingan, but he also has the Rinnegan. Furthermore, he is the reincarnation of Indra, which significantly enhances his combat abilities. Consequently, Sasuke’s ability to read attacks and react is second to none. However, Aizen is no less. He is an incredibly powerful character with immeasurable spiritual power.

Ad

The only issue is that his attacks in Bleach often rely on creating illusions. While this strategy is effective against most opponents, Sasuke has the Mangekyō Sharingan, which enables him to anticipate and respond to Aizen's moves accordingly. Therefore, fans have reason to believe that Sasuke might surpass the Bleach character.

That said, it would be a close matchup between the two. If Aizen expected to take on Sasuke and had preparation time, there is little doubt that Aizen would emerge victorious. His ability to devise unique strategies to secure an advantage is unmatched.

Ad

Bleach fans to react to Aizen vs Sasuke

Expand Tweet

Ad

It's clear that some fans support Sasuke, while others back Aizen. The fanbase is quite divided. That said, this scenario is interesting and prompts fans to ponder how power systems function and how illusions would affect someone with a Sharingan.

"Canonically correct. The sharingan can see through illusions casually", said one fan.

"Aizen doesn’t even need to use his Shikai😭 his spiritual pressure would compress the entire existence of Naruto verse in a 1 kb file", said another.

Ad

"Aizen will evolve and will be able to counter that no matter what.... have some sense atleast. Also he is basically immortal", said one netizen.

"It's actually a very bad match up for Aizen tbh," one person said.

Conclusion

The outcome of this fight could go either way. Many variables are at play, and it's impossible to account for all of them. That said, it's safe to admit that both Sasuke and Aizen could emerge victorious depending on these variables. Fans enjoyed this hypothetical fight as it provided an interesting topic for debate.

Ad

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

Related Links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback