Bleach stage at Jump Festa 2024: Schedule, where to stream, what to expect

With Jump Festa 2024 having been announced, the event unveiled its schedule, allowing fans to find out when their favorite anime will grace the stage. Following the release of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War -The Separation, fans have been wanting to learn more about the upcoming anime.

Tite Kubo's Bleach anime ended a decade ago. However, it returned to broadcast its final arc, The Thousand-Year Blood War Arc. The anime is touted to release four parts. Out of the four parts, two have already been released. With the upcoming third part set to release in 2024, fans hope to learn its exact release date.

Bleach stage at Jump Festa 2024 may disclose details about the anime's third part

Stage date and time

Ichigo Kurosaki as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Bleach Blue stage at Jump Festa 2024 is set to be the second stage of the second day's event, as it will take place on Sunday, December 17, 2023, from 10:45 am to 11:15 am JST.

Considering the schedule, fans need not worry about missing out on a lot, as the only other stages taking place at the same time are Kaiju No. 8 Red Stage and Shonen Jump + Stage, as part of the Green Stage.

Ichigo, Orihime, and Sado as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Kaiju No. 8 stage will most likely feature vital information on the upcoming anime. Meanwhile, Shonen Jump + Stage will see Shonen Jump + editor-in-chief recommend some of the upcoming works to manga fans.

One must remember that the event's timing is based on Japanese Standard Time. Thus, they are bound to be different in varying locations. They are as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: 5:45 pm, Saturday, December 16

Central Standard Time: 7:45 pm, Saturday, December 16

Eastern Standard Time: 8:45 pm, Saturday, December 16

Greenwich Mean Time: 1:45 am, Sunday, December 17

Central European Time: 2:45 am, Sunday, December 17

Indian Standard Time: 7:15 am, Sunday, December 17

Philippine Standard Time: 9:45 am, Sunday, December 17

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:15 pm, Sunday, December 17

Bleach Jump Festa 2024 Blue Stage streaming details

Ichibe Hyosube as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Fans who will be attending Jump Festa 2024 can watch the anime's Blue Stage in person. However, this would not be an easy option for all international fans. Hence, fans can choose to watch the live stream of the event on either Jump Festa's official website or YouTube channel. Fortunately, the event also provides subtitles for the same, allowing fans to comprehend the event's information in real time.

What to expect from Bleach Jump Festa 2024 Blue Stage?

Yhwach as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Fans can expect the Blue Stage to possibly reveal a new promotional video for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict. The anime has already released a visual and a PV. A new teaser could possibly reveal the anime's release date or release window.

As per Jump Festa's official website, Masakazu Morita (Ichigo Kurosaki), Noriaki Sugiyama (Uryu Ishida), Yuuichirou Umehara (Jugram Haschwalth), and Yuuki Ono (Bazz-B) will be hosting the stage. They are set to take a look back on the second cour, and possibly reveal some new information about the upcoming anime.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.