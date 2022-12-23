Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch cour 1 finale, what to expect, and more

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 12 will be broadcast on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 12 am JST on TV Tokyo.

The previous episode saw Isshin Kurosaki finally reveal the secrets surrounding Ichigo's lineage, as his mother, Masaki Kurosaki, was revealed to be a Quincy. The episode saw how the former Squad 10 captain Isshin Shiba faced the black Hollow, sent to Karakura Town by Aizen, Gin, and Tosen, while Masaki came to aide Isshin during the battle.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 12: Isshin will want to meet Masaki again

Release date and time, where to watch

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War cour 1 finale will be a one-hour special episode, combining episodes 12 and 13. However, only the title of episode 12, Everything But The Rain June Truth, has been revealed. The release date and time of the episode will vary across different time zones. Most international fans will be able to stream the episode on Monday, December 26, 2022.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 12 will be available to watch at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Monday, December 26

Central Standard Time: 9:00 am, Monday, December 26

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Monday, December 26

British Standard Time: 3:00 pm, Monday, December 26

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Monday, December 26

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Monday, December 26

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Monday, December 26

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Tuesday, December 27

Katagiri as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 12 will first be broadcast on TV Tokyo, along with other TV networks, such as BS TV East. The anime will also be available to stream exclusively in the United States on Hulu. Additionally, it will be available for simulcast in select countries outside the US via Disney+.

Fans in South and South-East Asia can stream the anime on the Ani-One Asia Ultra membership service of the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel. Meanwhile, the series is also currently streaming on Netflix in India.

What to expect from Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 12?

Masaki Kurosaki as seen in the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 12 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 12, titled Everything But The Rain June Truth, will follow up with Squad 10 captain Isshin Shiba. He will choose not to report the encounter with the Quincy Masaki Kurosaki to the Captain-Commander, as he himself decides to meet her again, to thank her properly for her help.

In the meantime, Masaki will be scolded by Ryuken Ishida's mother for helping a Soul Reaper, which was against their rules. While Ryuken will try to protect his cousin, she will soon faint, as a hollow hole will seemingly develop on her chest.

Kisuke Urahara as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ryuken decides to protect his cousin and carry her outside the home, which is when they encounter Isshin Shiba. Also, as revealed by the preview images, the upcoming episode is also set to feature Kisuke Urahara.

What happened last time?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 11, titled Everything But The Rain, saw Ichigo's father start narrating about his lineage as fans were taken to a time when Isshin Shiba was the captain of Squad 10.

While he seemed up to no good, he was a very accomplished Shinigami, immediately running to a point of interest. This time, he happened to encounter a mysterious Black Hollow sent by Aizen.

Ryuken Ishida as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Elsewhere, fans find out that Masaki Kurosaki was Ryuken Ishida's cousin and was set to marry him. When she feels the Reiatsu of the Isshin and the Hollow, she convinces Ryuuken to join her, as she helps Isshin during her fight. The fight also sees Masaki getting bitten by the Black Hollow.

