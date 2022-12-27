Bleach TYBW finale reveals how Uryu and Ichigo's mothers lost their lives

The Bleach TYBW finale not only digs more into the backstories of the mothers of the series' two most prominent characters, Ichigo Kurosaki and Uryu Ishida, but also reveals the true reason for their deaths.

Furthermore, it reveals how the two deaths, one horrific and the other ordinary, are linked, thus complicating the final reveal of cour 1 where Uryu decides to take Yhwach's side in the war against the Shinigami.

A second Quincy raid on the Shinigami was about to commence when Cour 1 of Bleach TYBW came to an end. Following the initial attack, in which the Shinigami suffered tragic losses such as Captain Commander Yamamoto's death and the destruction of Seireitei, they have all found their own ways to train and become stronger. The knowledge that most of their Bankai have been stolen, and that a second onslaught is looming, has made them all desperate.

Ichigo went to the Soul King's Palace to fix his Zanpakuto, but he failed since he did not know the truth about himself, which Yhwach hinted at previously in the series. The hunt for the true essence of his soul has finally exposed the truth, as well as disturbing details concerning his and Uryu's mother's deaths.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Bleach TYBW finale explores the deaths of two mothers

How did Ichigo's mother die?

Masaki as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

For a very long time, it was believed that Grand Fisher, a Hollow, was responsible for Masaki's death. Ichigo, who has seen Hollows since he was a child, was drawn in by its bait, and his mother sacrificed herself to save him. Ichigo had been haunted by this tragedy his entire life, but now Isshin revealed a hitherto untold story.

It was revealed in Bleach TYBW that Masaki was still a Quincy even sometime before her death. So, despite having been tainted by a Hollow's bite, she should not have had any trouble battling a Hollow. She had Blut Vene, the most fundamental defense a Quincy has, which should have protected her.

However, it was around this time that the Quincy King decided to recover his strength by performing Auswahlen, a Quincy selection process. He revoked the Quincy powers of all those he judged impure, and thus, Masaki lost her life after being stripped of her powers.

Who was Uryu's mother and how did she die?

Kanae and young Uryu as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kanae Katagiri, like Masaki, was a mixed-blood Quincy who lived at the Ishida House. She cared for Ryuken and worked as a maid since she was a child. Ryuken and her eventually married and had a child, Uryu.

She met the same fate as Masaki when her powers were stolen. But because she was feeble, she perished. However, the Bleach TYBW anime episode does not go as deep as the manga. Kanae actually lost consciousness and died three months later, as manga fans are aware.

More information about her will be revealed later in the anime, where she will play a vital part even after death.

