Bleach TYBW: How did Orihime and Chad appear in time to save Ichigo? Explained

Produced by Studio Pierrot, the latest episode of Bleach TYBW has enthralled the audience with captivating animation quality and breathtaking visuals, as Ichigo Kurosaki returned to the Seireitei in grand fashion. While it was most certainly the prime highlight of the episode, fans couldn't stop expressing their unbridled excitement to see the magnificent entry of Orihime and Chad.

Following their intense training at the Hueco Mundo, Ichigo's friends arrived at the Seireitei. They arrived just in time to save the Substitute Soul Reaper from Uryu Ishida's barrage of spirit arrows known as Licht Regen, So, the question is, how did they arrive at the Seireitei which was turned into the fortress by the Wandenreich?

Orihime and Chad arrived at the Seireitei at the right time from Hueco Mundo using Garganta void in Bleach TYBW

Expand Tweet

The latest episode of Bleach TYBW saw Orihime Inoue and Chad entering the Seireitei to join Ichigo and the Soul Reapers for the Great War against the Quincies. While it's true that the Seireitei was engulfed and turned into the fortress by the Wandenreich, Orihime, and Chad could easily infiltrate using Garganta.

It's not clear how they could turn up at the precise moment, but there's a possibility that Kisuke Urahara notified Orihime and Chad about Ichigo Kurosaki's arrival. Fans might remember that while returning to the Soul Society from the Royal Palace, Ichigo called Kisuke and informed him that he was on his way. Therefore, it's likely that Kisuke contacted Orihime, and conveyed the news.

Kisuke gets called by Ichigo in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

Before arriving at the Seireitei, Orihime and Chad were at the Hueco Mundo, preparing for the War. Following the battle against Quilge Opie in Bleach TYBW first part, the duo remained at the Hueco Mundo with Kisuke, while Ichigo set off for the Soul Society.

During their stay in Hueco Mundo, Orihime, and Chad honed their skills, while Kisuke Urahara immersed himself in discovering the method to reclaim the stolen Bankai powers. Once he discovered a solution, he set off for the Seireitei, leaving Orihime and Chad behind, who still had to spend some time training at the Negal Ruins of Hueco Mundo.

Orihime and Chad coming to the rescue (Image via Pierrot)

Even though it wasn't shown they honed their skills, the latest episode of Bleach TYBW was a testament to their newfound strength. According to the Bleach TYBW arc, Orihime and Chad trained with another person, whose identity would be revealed in the next cour of Bleach TYBW.

What is Garganta and how Chad and Orihime use it to enter Seireitei?

Expand Tweet

It was fascinating to see the way Orihime Inoue and Yasturoda Sado entered Seireitei in the episode The Headless Star. It's worth noting that they were able to enter using Garganta, as mentioned previously. So, what is Garganta?

According to the Bleach lore, Garganta is a black void that connects Hueco Mundo to the other realms. Since it's an all-pervasive dimension, Garganta can be used to access any realm, such as Soul Society, Living World, and Hueco Mundo.

Chad coming out of Garganta (Image via Pierrot)

It can also be used to enter Dangai. While moving through the Garganta, the travelers need to create a path using their Reishi. The second novel of the Can't Fear Your Own World light novel series describes Garganta in a beautiful manner:

"If the world of the living and the Soul Society could be likened to planets and the pipeline that connected them were Dangai, the void of space that surrounded those were called Garganta." - Can't Fear Your Own World

Even though opening the portal of Garganta is extremely common to all the Hollows, Arrancars, and Espadas, Kisuke Urahara was also able to create a method to access it. So, Orihime and Chad in Bleach TYBW utilized Kisuke's means and used Garganta as a portal to enter the Seireitei, and save Ichigo.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses. Check out the complete list of Bleach filler episodes to skip here.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.