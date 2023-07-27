How did the Shinigami get their Bankai back in Bleach TYBW? Explained

The first Quincy invasion in Soul Society had set the tone for the Bleach TYBW arc. The March of the Sternritters, led by Yhwach, signaled the doom that awaited the Soul Reapers. However, true horror was realized when the Sternritters stole the Bankai powers of the Shinigami.

Without Bankai, the Soul Reaper captains were overwhelmed by the monstrous strength of the Quincies. The entire Seireitei burned, as the Quincy raged war. It was imperative to regain Bankai, or else, it would have been immensely difficult to stop the onslaught.

Through Kisuke Urahara's efforts and willingness to reclaim Bankai, the Shinigima was able to regain the lost Bankai.Urahara stayed back in Hueco Mundo and researched ways to reclaim the stolen Bankai. The latest Bleach TYBW episode 16, titled The Fundamental Virulence, saw the Captains and the Lieutenants of the Soul Society reclaiming their Bankai from the Sternritters.

Kisuke Urahara exploited the weakness of the Quincy and developed a means to reclaim stolen bankai in Bleach TYBW

Recovering the stolen Bankai was imperative as the Soul Reapers continued to struggle against the Quincy during the second invasion. It was none other than Kisuke Urahara, who exploited the major weakness of the Quincy and found a sure-shot way of recovering the Bankai in Bleach TYBW.

In the Bleach TYBW arc, Yhwach deemed Kisuke Urahara as one of the five potential War threats. His intelligence was a threat to the plans of the Quincy King. Therefore, it was only a matter of time before he could find a way to regain the stolen Bankai Powers.

Kisuke Urahara in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

In episode 16 of Bleach TYBW, titled The Fundamental Virulence, Kisuke arrived at the ruined Research and Development center with intel on how to recover Bankai from the Quincies. Kisuke specifically mentioned that he had discovered a weakness in the method that Quincy had used to steal Bankai from the Soul Reapers.

Therefore, he wished to render the method useless, so that they wouldn't be able to try and steal Bankai once again in the future, and additionally, reclaim the stolen Bankai.

To actualize his plan, he wished for the assistance of Mayuri Kurotsuchi, the Captain of the 12th Division of Gotei 13. Inside a specially built room, Kisuke Urahara elaborated on his findings, in Bleach TYBW.

Shineiyaku as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

Kisuke Urahara developed a few black-pill-like things called Shineiyaku. He said these pills could be used to prevent the Quincy enemies from trying to steal their Bankai powers.

Kisuke explained that when he had for the first time heard that the Quincies were able to capture Bankai, he decided to stay back in Hueco Mundo, where he found a significant hint to solving the problem.

When Quilge Ope consumed the hollow Ayon, his appearance was disfigured and it seemed that he wasn't able to completely control its powers. Moreover, the former 12th division captain, Kisuke Urahara realized that Resurrección of an Arrancar, was in essence, similar to the Bankai release of a Soul Reaper.

The Espadas and the Arrancars' Soul's powers are sealed in the form of a sword. Upon releasing their Resurrección powers, that power gets released. Therefore, the method that the Quincies possess to steal the Bankai should also work on the Arrancars, given the Resurrección and Bankai are essentially based on the same philosophy.

Yet, not a single Arrancar was bereft of their Resurrección in Bleach TYBW. It wasn't that the Quincy deemed the Arrancars inferior. Otherwise, they wouldn't have recruited them as their own soldiers.

Mayuri Kurotsuchi as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Thus, there were only two possible conclusions that Kisuke Urahara arrived at. Either the Quincies/Sternritters couldn't steal Resurrección, or there would have seemed some sort of demerits to their doing so.

Mayuri Kurotsuchi interjected and said that the existing results derived from the research conducted on Hollows seem to suggest that the same method would work on the Arrancars as well. In this case, the second possibility was the most logical conclusion to arrive at.

Bankai powers becoming poisonous to the Quincy (Image via Pierrot)

Both Mayuri and Kisuke deduced that Quincy's hostility to the Hollows wasn't born from the fundamental incompatibility in beliefs but for some other reason. The existence of the Hollows itself was a danger to the Quincy race.

In other words, the Quincy as a race, didn't have a natural resistance to the Hollow powers. That's why, he couldn't steal the arrancar's Resurrección, as it contained Hollow powers.

In Bleach TYBW manga, Kisuke said:

"Every fibre of a hollow's body is poison to a Quincy. If a Quincy's body is invaded by Hollow material, it will not only dampen their Spiritual abilities, but ultimately cause their very souls to collapse, resulting in death."

Toshiro Hitsugaya regaining his powers back in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

That's how, Kisuke Urahara realized that if he could manage to inject a tiny portion of hollow energy into the souls of the Shinigami, it could momentarily cause their Bankai powers to undergo hollowfication. Thus, the stolen Bankai would become poison to any Quincy in possession.

So, he developed Shineiyaku, infused with hollow energy, and with the help of the Research and Development Center of Mayuri, he distributed them on the battlefield.

As the Soul Reapers touched the Shineiyaku, their souls were energized by a fraction of hollow powers, and as a result, the Bankai powers became poisonous to the Quincy. That's how Kisuke Urahara not only helped recover the stolen Bankai but also ensured that the Quincies would not be able to steal them in the future.

