Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 2: Exact release time and where to watch

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 2 is scheduled to release on Saturday, i.e., July 15, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The first episode had the entire fanbase hyped since the episode primarily focused on Yhwach and Uryu Ishida, two incredibly popular characters. Furthermore, the animation seen in the first episode was incredible. Ichigo Kurosaki also received a fair bit of screentime as he continued training with Ichibei Hyousubei.

This was an original scene in the anime which fans absolutely loved. The first episode of Bleach TYBW part 2 also featured an important ritual that commemorated Uryu Ishida becoming Yhwach’s successor, something that most members of the Sternritters didn’t accept.

At the time of writing, there aren’t verifiable spoilers that fans would want to know before the release of the episode. However, the release information for episode 2 has been confirmed. We also expect the series to maintain the release schedule unless unforeseen circumstances delay the release.

Disclaimer: The final section of this article contains spoilers from the manga chapters.

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 2 arrives on Saturday, July 15, 2023, for most time zones

Release date, time, and where to watch

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 2 will be on air at 11 pm JST on local Japanese networks. Viewers in Japan can watch the episode on TV Tokyo and other affiliated local channels. International audiences can watch the TYBW part 2 episodes on Hulu, Disney+, and Netflix once they have aired in Japan.

Most fans expected the anime streaming platform giant, Crunchyroll, to acquire the streaming rights for this series. However, the streaming platform couldn’t manage to do so. Furthermore, fans will have to avail of Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix's paid services to watch the show as and when they release.

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 2 will be available on the aforementioned streaming platforms at the following times in the respective time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7.30 am, Saturday, July 15

Eastern Standard Time: 10.30 am, Saturday, July 15

British Summer Time: 3.30 pm, Saturday, July 15

Central European Summer Time: 4.30 pm, Saturday, July 15

United Arab Emirates (Gulf Standard Time): 6.30 pm, Saturday, July 15

Pakistan Standard Time: 7.30 pm, Saturday, July 15

Indian Standard Time: 8 pm, Saturday, July 15

Bangladesh Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Saturday, July 15

Philippine Standard Time: 10.30 pm Saturday, July 15

China Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Saturday, July 15

Japanese Standard Time: 11.30 pm JST, Saturday, July 15

Australia Central Standard Time: 12 am Sunday, July 16

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 2 preview

As seen in the image above, the episode will focus on Bazz B, one of the prominent members of the Sternritter. He will take on the Captain of the Tenth Division, Toshiro Hitsugaya, and the lieutenant, Rangiku Matsumoto.

In this fight, Bazz B’s abilities as the Schirft H will be displayed. The letter H assigned by Ywach stands for heat. A meeting with the members of the Sternritter will also be held.

Soifon, the Captain of Division 2, and her lieutenant, Omaeda, will be pitted against BG9. This Quincy was assigned the letter K in the series. BG9 has the ability to concentrate spiritual energy and combine it with particles to create weapons of destruction.

