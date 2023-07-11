Bleach TYBW episode 15 preview hints at Bazz B vs Toshiro Hitsugaya

Bleach TYBW episode 15 preview images were recently released on July 10, 2023. Titled Peace from the Shadows, episode 15 of Bleach TYBW promises to be filled with lots of action sequences. The highlight of this episode will be Buzz B, one the strongest Sternritters with the Schrift H, versus, Toshiro Hitsugaya, the Captain of the 10th Division of Gotei 13.

In addition, the images also suggested that Mayuri Kurotsuchi will make his appearance in an excessively sparkling attire. BG9 vs Soifon is also promised through the preview images. Along with the images, the official website of Bleach TYBW also shared the names of the staff members for the episode. Additionally, a short synopsis of Bleach TYBW episode 15 was also provided.

Bleach TYBW episode 15 previews suggest that Sternritters are back to annihilate the Soul Reapers

Bazz B and Mayuri Kurotsuchi (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach TYBW episode 15 titled Peace from the Shadows is set to be released on July 15, 2023. The preview images have suggested that fans will see Mayuri Kurotsuchi in new attire. His dazzling appearance was previously noted in the trailer as well.

Moreover, the preview images have also shown the Captain of the 2nd Division, Soifon, getting pierced by a formidable Sternritter, BG9. The new 1st Division Captain, Captain Commander Shunsui Kyoraku, and Nanao were also seen in the images.

Jugram, Soifon, BG9, Shunsui and Nanao, as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach TYBW episode 15 previews have perfectly set up an enticing action-filled episode. From Buzz-B's flamboyance to a Bankai-derived Toshiro Hitsugaya's new tactics, aided by his lieutenant Rangiko Matsumoto, fans look forward to another exciting episode. Furthermore, the mystery regarding the Seireitei getting swallowed by the Shadow Realm will also be unveiled in the episode.

The synopsis for the Bleach TYBW episode 15 reads:

"Seireitei disappeared. 'Near days at the end of the world' by Yhwach begins, and the Star Cross Knights invade Seireitei, which has been swallowed by the Shadow Realm. Haschwalth, who appears before Kyoraku, tells him that he has been ordered to 'annihilate his entire army in an instant."

It continues:

"The shinigami continue to be trampled by the enemy as he says. Meanwhile, Hitsugaya and Rangiku stand in the way of Buzz B, who leads the Seihei and advances. Hitsugaya, who has lost his bankai, will find a way to counter Buzz B's flames."

Tomohisa Taguchi, the director, and Shinji Umi will handle the storyboarding of the episode. The animation directors for this particular episode are Rina Suzuki, Hiroki Takiguchi, and Hiroshi Natsuki.

Previously, Rina Suzuki worked as the animation director for Bleach TYBW episode 10 and beautifully captured the essence of the Kenpachi Zaraki versus Unohana Retsu battle. Additionally, Hiroki Takiguchi also worked as an animation director for Bleach TYBW episode 11. The chief animation director for Bleach TYBW episode 15 will be Toruo Hasegawa.

Final thoughts

Bleach TYBW Episode 14 ended with Yhwach and his troops invading the Soul Society once again to annihilate the soul reapers and reclaim the world. As the Sternritters and the Quincies marched on, terror reigned over the lives of the Soul Reapers. Without Bankai, the Captains are at peril and have to rely on their Shikai and Kido abilities.

With the disappearance of the Seireitei, the Gotei 13 and the Soul Reapers have lost their advantage. However, the Gotei 13 will soon find a way to counterattack the seemingly indestructible Sternritters. Bleach TYBW episode 15 will, therefore, mark the beginning of the Second Invasion.

From the previews, it is apparent that the episode will have more than one fight. However, the main highlight of the episode will be Buzz B's Flames vs Toshiro's Ice.

