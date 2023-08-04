Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 5: Exact release time and where to watch

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 5 is set to release on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 11 pm JST. After Sajin Komamura’s sacrifice last week to defeat Bambietta Basterbine, fans aren’t sure what to expect from the next fight. In fact, many fans are now worried that each Gotei 13 Captain will need to make some sort of ultimate sacrifice in order to actually get a win.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 5 as of yet. This is to be expected, with anime series rarely seeing leaks occur. As such, fans can expect a lack of leaks to continue throughout this season. Thankfully, fans have officially confirmed release information for the episode.

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 5 likely to continue the trend of Gotei 13 Captains needing to sacrifice to beat Sternritters

Release date and time, where to watch

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 5 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11 pm JST on Saturday, August 5, 2023. A majority of international regions will see the episode release sometime during the day on Saturday, August 5, instead, while a select few territories will come out on Saturday. However, exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Hulu and Disney+ once the episode finishes airing in Japan. The platform on which the show is available will depend on specific location, with Hulu and Disney+ being the two most popular options for each region. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll does not have streaming rights to the highly anticipated series.

Both Hulu and Disney+ require paid subscriptions for access to their content in any capacity. For Hulu, ad-supported plans start at $7.99 USD/month, while an equivalent Disney+ plan can start at the same price. An ad-less Hulu experience costs $14.99 USD/month, while a Disney+ ad-free subscription is significantly cheaper at $10.99/month.

Star+ is also an option for streaming in Latin America, which is $14.99 USD/month. As of now, these appear to be the only international streaming options for the series. Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 5 is set to become available on streaming services at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:30 am, Saturday, August 5

Eastern Standard Time: 10:30 am, Saturday, August 5

British Summer Time: 3:30 pm, Saturday, August 5

Central European Summer Time: 4:30 pm, Saturday, August 5

United Arab Emirates (Gulf Standard Time): 6:30 pm, Saturday, August 5

Pakistan Standard Time: 7:30 pm, Saturday, August 5

Indian Standard Time: 8 pm, Saturday, August 5

Bangladesh Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Saturday, August 5

Philippine Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Saturday, August 5

China Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Saturday, August 5

Japanese Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Saturday, August 5

Australia Central Standard Time: 12 am, Sunday, August 6

Follow along for more Bleach TYBW anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

