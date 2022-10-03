Bleach TYBW Streaming service mystery leads to fans protesting all over Twitter

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War (TYBW) is one of the most anticipated anime releases of the year. There is a lot that fans are looking forward to since it’s considered to be the best arc in the series.
Another reason why fans are excited is that the last episode was released way back in 2012. Fans have waited for over a decade for this arc to be animated, which is why a recent set of tweets regarding the series has gotten some serious traction.
Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War is set to release on October 10, 2022. While this seems like good news to fans, the aforementioned date applies only to viewers in Japan. Disney+ acquired the rights, but it is highly unlikely that they will simulcast the episodes.
It could either be delayed or Disney+ would release all the episodes at once, which means fans will have to wait for at least a year. Viz stated that it would be simulcasting the series, but this will only be accessible to viewers in the US.
This seems to have caused a lot of commotion on Twitter. Let’s take a look at Bleach fans' reaction to this situation.
Bleach fans from certain countries are unaware of the streaming platforms that will stream latest episodes
This seems to be a significant problem for fans in France as the majority of them have complained that they have no clue about the streaming platforms or the channels that will air the series.
It seems like a lot of money was spent on advertising and marketing in Japan.
A collaboration with Coca-Cola has released special edition cans with Bleach artwork on it. Shibuya, which is considered a financial and cultural center in Tokyo, advertised the series on one of the buildings as well. Even the public transport systems such as metros had Bleach advertisements on their trains.
The French fanbase has created a hashtag that is gaining a lot of traction on Twitter. #FreeBLEACHSimulcast has been used in various posts in the hopes that the international fans will get a simulcast of the upcoming episodes.
Fans have also stated that this manga series' popularity is a big reason why fans outside of Japan also deserve a simulcast of the series. When it comes to most anime series, simulcast is the norm and information is provided well in advance. In this case, there were a ton of rumors that Disney+ wouldn't simulcast and they haven't provided any information on the same.
Final Thoughts
Fans are hoping that Disney+ simulcasts the series. If this doesn't happen, the fanbase will be quite upset, especially after having waited for over a decade to watch this series.
The lack of information regarding the series has left fans on edge. Fans have good reason to be upset, and if Disney+ doesn't handle this series carefully, it could have a massive impact on the overall viewership and earnings that this series could potentially receive.