Bleach TYBW Streaming service mystery leads to fans protesting all over Twitter

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War (TYBW) is one of the most anticipated anime releases of the year. There is a lot that fans are looking forward to since it’s considered to be the best arc in the series.

Another reason why fans are excited is that the last episode was released way back in 2012. Fans have waited for over a decade for this arc to be animated, which is why a recent set of tweets regarding the series has gotten some serious traction.

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War is set to release on October 10, 2022. While this seems like good news to fans, the aforementioned date applies only to viewers in Japan. Disney+ acquired the rights, but it is highly unlikely that they will simulcast the episodes.

It could either be delayed or Disney+ would release all the episodes at once, which means fans will have to wait for at least a year. Viz stated that it would be simulcasting the series, but this will only be accessible to viewers in the US.

This seems to have caused a lot of commotion on Twitter. Let’s take a look at Bleach fans' reaction to this situation.

Bleach fans from certain countries are unaware of the streaming platforms that will stream latest episodes

This seems to be a significant problem for fans in France as the majority of them have complained that they have no clue about the streaming platforms or the channels that will air the series.

It seems like a lot of money was spent on advertising and marketing in Japan.

Phirrux @TontonPhiphi Au Japon, BLEACH est promu partout : métro, trains, au centre de Shibuya, big collaboration avec Coca Cola, simulcast de prévu, tout le pays est au courant !



Ici en France on ne SAIT RIEN sur les droits de diffusion. Je vais peter un plomb. On parle de Bleach bordel, BLEACH Au Japon, BLEACH est promu partout : métro, trains, au centre de Shibuya, big collaboration avec Coca Cola, simulcast de prévu, tout le pays est au courant !Ici en France on ne SAIT RIEN sur les droits de diffusion. Je vais peter un plomb. On parle de Bleach bordel, BLEACH https://t.co/GOQQJteMsp

Bud @DS_Acknologia

L’ascenseur émotionnel, je suis redescendu au 3e sous-sol... @TontonPhiphi J’ai vu un logo carré rouge avec une ligne blanche à l’intérieur, sur la canette, j’ai cru une fraction de seconde que c’était celui @ArcSystemWorksU , et mon cerveau a pris ça comme le teasing subliminal d’un BleachZ.L’ascenseur émotionnel, je suis redescendu au 3e sous-sol... @TontonPhiphi J’ai vu un logo carré rouge avec une ligne blanche à l’intérieur, sur la canette, j’ai cru une fraction de seconde que c’était celui @ArcSystemWorksU , et mon cerveau a pris ça comme le teasing subliminal d’un BleachZ.L’ascenseur émotionnel, je suis redescendu au 3e sous-sol... https://t.co/pkA7xGfnrh

A collaboration with Coca-Cola has released special edition cans with Bleach artwork on it. Shibuya, which is considered a financial and cultural center in Tokyo, advertised the series on one of the buildings as well. Even the public transport systems such as metros had Bleach advertisements on their trains.

Gio | BLEACH 2022 @fushinokojyo BLEACH FANS! The French side of the community is currently pushing for a simulcast release of TYBW for us international fans. I highly encourage you to join the initiative by tweeting out anything BLEACH-related with the #FreeBLEACHSimulcast tag! BLEACH FANS! The French side of the community is currently pushing for a simulcast release of TYBW for us international fans. I highly encourage you to join the initiative by tweeting out anything BLEACH-related with the #FreeBLEACHSimulcast tag! https://t.co/S0Aj49yPD6

The French fanbase has created a hashtag that is gaining a lot of traction on Twitter. #FreeBLEACHSimulcast has been used in various posts in the hopes that the international fans will get a simulcast of the upcoming episodes.

Daily BLEACH Scans @bleachscans



#FreeBLEACHSimulcast #BLEACH_anime #BLEACHTYBW The BLEACH anime deserves to be simulcast in all territories around the world! It is popular internationally with over 130 million copies sold The BLEACH anime deserves to be simulcast in all territories around the world! It is popular internationally with over 130 million copies sold 🌎🌍🌏#FreeBLEACHSimulcast #BLEACH_anime #BLEACHTYBW https://t.co/F0DNt4PXnT

Fans have also stated that this manga series' popularity is a big reason why fans outside of Japan also deserve a simulcast of the series. When it comes to most anime series, simulcast is the norm and information is provided well in advance. In this case, there were a ton of rumors that Disney+ wouldn't simulcast and they haven't provided any information on the same.

daily nelliel 𓃵 @DailyNelliel #FreeBLEACHSimulcast

GUYS WE NEED YOU!

we are tired of the lack of information; Bleach airs in 8 days, and we have no idea where to watch it, or which platform will diffuse it



initiated something great, PLEASE USE THE GUYS WE NEED YOU!we are tired of the lack of information; Bleach airs in 8 days, and we have no idea where to watch it, or which platform will diffuse it @daily_bleach initiated something great, PLEASE USE THE #FreeBLEACHSimulcast , we want to be heard!! #FreeBLEACHSimulcast GUYS WE NEED YOU!we are tired of the lack of information; Bleach airs in 8 days, and we have no idea where to watch it, or which platform will diffuse it@daily_bleach initiated something great, PLEASE USE THE #FreeBLEACHSimulcast, we want to be heard!! https://t.co/OWsgCPONdP

VIZ @VIZMedia



via Alice in Borderland No one ever expects a plastic bottle!via Alice in Borderland No one ever expects a plastic bottle! 👊via Alice in Borderland https://t.co/2n5wwo9xL4

Final Thoughts

Fans are hoping that Disney+ simulcasts the series. If this doesn't happen, the fanbase will be quite upset, especially after having waited for over a decade to watch this series.

The lack of information regarding the series has left fans on edge. Fans have good reason to be upset, and if Disney+ doesn't handle this series carefully, it could have a massive impact on the overall viewership and earnings that this series could potentially receive.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far