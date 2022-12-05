Bleach: Was Tenjiro Kirinji a member of the Gotei 13? Explained

Tenjiro Kirinji, a member of the Royal Guards, makes his first appearance in Bleach TYBW episode 8 or chapter 516 of the manga. The Royal Guards, also known as the Zero Division, are a group of five Captains, who are in charge of protecting the Soul King, Royal Family, and Royal Palace. The Zero Division consists of Tenjiro Kirinji, Kirio Hikifune, Oetsu Nimaiya, Senjumaru Shutara, and Ichibei Hyousube.

The Royal Guards appear in the Seireitei to transport Byakuya, Ichigo, Rukia, and Renji to the Soul King's Palace and to rebuild the place after it was destroyed by the Quincy. Their interactions with the current Gotei 13 members appear to imply that they had lived in Seireitei and were familiar with the people there.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Bleach TYBW arc.

What was Tenjiro Kirinji's relationship to the Gotei 13 in Bleach?

Was Kirinji a member of the Gotei 13?

Kirinji as seen in the Bleach anime (image via Studio Pierrot)

The most essential piece of information confirming Kirinji's prior membership in the Gotei 13 is that the Soul King recruits people as his guards based on their ingenious contributions to the Soul Society. This explains why Kirinji seemed to know the place and its people from his first appearance in Seireitei. In Bleach, he was the most obnoxious of the Royal Guards, speaking patronizingly to the captains as if they were his subordinates.

He reminded Soi Fon that it was the captains' responsibility to protect Seireitei and that they should not expect assistance from the Royal Guards because their work was far more important.

Similarly, he inquired with 4th Division Captain Unohana about her practice of the healing techniques he had taught her. He also pretended to be superior when he told Unohana that the injured Byakuya, Rukia, and Renji would pass away if they stayed at Seireitei while he could heal them at the Soul King's Palace.

Why was he appointed to the Royal Guards?

Kirinji in his hot spring as seen in the Bleach anime (image via Studio Pierrot)

Kirinji is also known as the Hot Spring Demon due to his exceptional healing abilities. He was probably promoted to the Zero Squad as a result of the healing work he carried out with his hot springs. Unohana, too, expressed reverence for Kirinji's abilities.

Fans of the Bleach TYBW anime have already seen a glimpse of Kirinji's abilities. When Ichigo and others visit Kirinji's Palace, he heals everyone in the hot spring by draining their damaged Reiatsu in White Bone Hell and then replenishing their blood with Blood Pond Hell water.

Kirinji also demonstrated incredible toughness by being able to withstand the water of his hot springs uncovered for a prolonged period of time, whereas a normal soul would be decimated upon touch. He can also command water from his hot springs to attack any foe.

Poll : 0 votes