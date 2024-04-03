Blue Archive The Animation episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Blue Archive The Animation episode 1 is set to debut on TV Tokyo on April 7, 2024, at 11:45 pm JST. TV Tokyo's new anime programming slot opens with Blue Archive The Animation, which will air every Sunday.

Following its premiere on TV Tokyo, the BS11 channel will also air the episode on April 9, 2024, at 12 am JST, giving fans multiple avenues to enjoy this eagerly anticipated show. International viewers can stream this series on Hulu and other platforms as well.

Blue Archive an RPG by NEXON Games, inspired an anime about Abydos High School, which is covered in sand. Launched in Japan in February 2021 for mobile devices, it is globally available through NEXON and distributed in Japan by Yostar Inc., with a presence on Google Play as well.

Blue Archive The Animation episode 1 release date and time for all regions

Expand Tweet

Blue Archive The Animation is sure to be a visual treat for fans of the game. After over a year of anticipation, fans now have curtial official information about the title. The upcoming installment is set to air on Tokyo TV on April 7 at 23:45 pm JST.

Blue Archive The Animation episode 1 will release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Release date Release time Japan Standard Time April 7, 2024 11:45 pm Eastern Daylight Time April 7, 2024 10:45 am Pacific Daylight Time April 7, 2024 7:45 am British Summer Time April 7, 2024 3:45 pm Central European Summer Time April 7, 2024 4:45 pm Indian Standard Time April 7, 2024 8:15 pm Central Standard Time April 7, 2024 9:45 am Brazil Standard Time April 7, 2024 3:45 pm Philippines Standard Time April 7, 2024 7:45 am Australian Central Daylight Time April 7, 2024 12:15 am

Where to watch Blue Archive The Animation episode 1

Fans can watch Blue Archive The Animation episode 1 on TV Tokyo, BS11 channel, and other stations. Simultaneously, it can also be viewed online on streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, dAnime Store, and U-Next.

Global anime fans can stream the upcoming installment on Hulu and it will also be available for rental distribution on Google Play and Youtube.

Cast and staff

Expand Tweet

The upcoming title is set to turn the game's popular characters and exciting plot into a TV series. Fans have seen previews and special videos featuring characters like Haruka Igusa, voiced by Erika Ishitobi, and Aru Rikuhachima, voiced by Reina Kondo.

The anime also includes other voice actors in addition to Ishitobi and Kondo. It stars Konomi Kohara, Yui Ogara, Ayaka Ohashi, Yumiri Hanamori, Chiyuki Miura, Sayaka Harada, and Rumi Okubo as well. Their performances promise to make the show engaging and immersive.

The anime is made by Studio CANDYBOX and Yostar Pictures, with Daigo Yamagishi as the director. Hiromitsu Hagiwara is the character designer, while Kazuhiro Arai contributes as the art director. Ryousuke Naya serves as the sound director for the title and Ayumu Takahashi is in charge of editing.

What to Expect in Blue Archive The Animation

Blue Archive The Animation episode 1 to release on April 7 (Image via Yostar Pictures and CANDYBOX )

Blue Archive The Animation is an anime series that is based on the popular role-playing game created by Yostar and Nexon Games. The title focuses on the bustling city of Kivotos, which is a place uniquely governed by various academies rather than typical city officials. Above all these academies stands the General Student Council, which wields the highest authority across Kivotos.

However, the city's balance is thrown into chaos when the President of the General Student Council mysteriously vanishes. This disappearance paves the way for a spike in criminal activity, turning the once orderly city into a hotbed of trouble. Amidst this turmoil, the series introduces Sensei, who is not just any educator but the advisor of Schale, the city's federal investigation club.

The anime will turn the "Countermeasures Committee" story into episodes. (Image via Yostar pictures and CANDYBOX)

Tasked with supporting the Student Council, Sensei finds himself at the center of the city's efforts to unravel the chaos, tackle the increasing crime rate, and discover what happened to the missing president.

Through intricate plot lines and engaging character dynamics, Blue Archive The Animation promises a journey of mystery, leadership, and the pursuit of justice.

In summary, the title is more than just an adaptation; it's an expansion into a universe that has captivated many. On April 7, 2024, viewers across the world will be able to watch Blue Archive The Animation episode 1, which is sure to be an engaging watch.