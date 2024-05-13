Blue Archive The Animation episode 6 - Gehenna’s failed surprise attack on Abydos; retreat and apology

Blue Archive The Animation episode 6 premiered on May 12, 2024. Titled Gehenna Prefect Team, this episode sees the students confronted by the powerful Prefect Team from Gehenna Academy.

Blue Archive The Animation episode 6 opens with the main characters, including Aru and Sensei, hiding out after being attacked. They soon realize the Prefect Team is after a group called Problem Solver 68. Though offered the chance to retreat, Aru and her allies refuse, leading to an intense clash between the two groups.

Key characters introduced in this episode include Sorasaki Hina, the level-headed leader of the Prefect Team, and Amau Ako, a cunning member with her own agenda. As the action ramps up, the episode delivers exciting battle sequences, highlighting the abilities of Aru, Shiroko, and other main characters.

Blue Archive The Animation episode 6: Friends or foes? New episode brings new alliances and betrayals

In Blue Archive The Animation episode 6, the Prefect Team from Gehenna Academy arrives in Abydos, chasing rebel students from Problem Solver 68. They ask the Abydos students to give up the rebels, claiming they won't attack if the students comply.

However, Aru and the Abydos students refuse to surrender their fellow rebels. Despite warnings from the Prefect Team about the Abydos students' slim chances, a standoff ensues, with both sides unwilling to back down.

Led by Aru, the Abydos students decided to face the powerful Prefect Team rather than retreat. Aru expressed a strong determination to fight for their beliefs, stating:

"Regretting what I've done for the rest of my life isn't the style of outlaws."

The rest of the students, inspired by Aru, echoed her sentiment. Despite knowing the Prefect Team was much stronger, they were prepared to fight for their freedom and principles, showing their courage and unity.

Blue Archive The Animation Episode 6 (Image via Yostar Pictures CANDYBOX)

The Abydos students refused to retreat, leading to a fight with the Prefect Team. Despite being outnumbered, they initially held their ground with smart positioning and teamwork.

Aru coordinated the Abydos students, assigning teams to confront the Prefect Team from various directions. The Abydos students thus effectively countered the attacks using strategic maneuvers.

As the battle intensified, the Prefect Team focused on Shiroko and Aru. At this critical moment, Kayoko revealed that the real target of the Prefect Team was Sensei, not the students. This revelation clarified the higher stakes for the Abydos students, motivating them to intensify their defense.

Blue Archive The Animation episode 6 sees prefect team clash with Abydos students

Expand Tweet

In the episode, extra students from Abydos High join Aru's group, making the fight even. New students like Nonomi and Haruka surprise their opponents. More students and better teamwork begin leading Abydos to a win.

During the battle between the Prefect Team and Abydos students, leader Hina arrived and asked Ako, the mission leader, for an explanation. Hina quickly saw that her team had gone too far. They claimed to be after some students, but were actually trying to capture Sensei. Hina thus realized they had wrongly attacked another school's territory.

When Hina understands the full situation, she stops the fighting and formally apologizes to the Abydos students on behalf of the Prefect Team. This de-escalation by the Prefect Team's leader helps diffuse the conflict and prevents further violence between the schools. Her arrival and actions are a pivotal moment as it signals the Prefect Team's surrender and retreat.

Blue Archive The Animation episode 6: Abydos students defend their school successfully

Blue Archive The Animation episode 6 - Impact of the Attack on School Relations (Image via Yostar CANDYBOX Pictures)

Hina, the leader of the Prefect Team, realized they were wrong to attack Abydos without warning. She apologized to the Abydos students and told her team to leave.

Hina's apology and her order for the rest to return to their own school showed she knew Abydos was in charge of their place. During the clash, even the Abydos students showed they were strong and could take care of themselves.

While the Prefect Team attacked Abydos High School to take Sensei away, the Abydos students fought back because they care a lot about Sensei. Even though the Prefect Team's leader, Hina Sorasaki, said sorry, their attack made things worse between the schools.

Final thoughts

In Blue Archive The Animation episode 6, the Prefect Team from another school chases rebels into Abydos. The Abydos students fight back with help from friends, and just when they're winning, the Prefect's boss, Hina, stops the fight and apologizes. It also turns out she knows Hoshino from before.

Blue Archive The Animation episode 6 gets more interesting as it hints at future trouble over power and secrets to be uncovered.

Also read:

Blue Archive The Animation announces release window, cast, and more with new PV and main visual

Blue Archive anime opening takes the internet by storm with first episode

Blue Archive The Animation episode 5: Enemies or allies? Abydos and problem solver 68’s complex relationship