Blue Archive The Animation episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Blue Archive The Animation episode 8 is releasing on May 26, 2024, at 11:45 pm JST on TV Tokyo, making fans super excited. For international fans, the episode will be available on Hulu. Episode 7 brought a big discovery as the team learned about Kaiser owning the land, and everyone started questioning Kaiser's plans.

The team members also grew closer - Serika learned to trust more, Ayane felt hopeful, and Nonomi's smiles brought them together. They even had a fun trip to the aquarium. But the end of the episode surprised everyone when The Crow showed up, leaving everyone wondering what would happen next.

Blue Archive The Animation episode 8 looks like it will be really interesting as it picks up from where episode 7 left off. With the mystery of Kaiser's actions hanging in the air and the team facing new challenges, fans can't wait to see what happens. Remember to watch it on May 26 to see how the story unfolds and what lies ahead for the team as they navigate their Kivotos adventures.

Blue Archive The Animation episode 8 release date and time for every timezone

New episode releases on May 26, 2024 (Image via Yostar Pictures CANDYBOX)

Blue Archive The Animation episode 8 is set to grace screens on May 26, 2024. To make sure fans catch the episode the moment it drops, here's a quick breakdown of the release times across different time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Japan Standard Time (JST) May 26, 2024 11:45 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) May 26, 2024 10:45 am Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) May 26, 2024 7:45 am British Summer Time (BST) May 26, 2024 3:45 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST) May 26, 2024 4:45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) May 26, 2024 8:15 pm Australia Central Daylight Time (ACDT) May 27, 2024 12:15 am

Where to Watch Blue Archive The Animation episode 8?

Blue Archive The Animation (Image via Yostar Pictures CANDYBOX)

For viewers in Japan, Blue Archive The Animation episode 8 will be aired on TV Tokyo and BS11, maintaining the tradition of accessibility for the local audience. International fans need not worry, as Hulu has covered them, streaming episodes for global viewers.

Additionally, several other platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video, dAnime Store, U-Next, Google Play, and YouTube, might offer the episode based on your location. It's always a good idea to check these platforms for availability in your region so you can enjoy the episode as soon as it's out.

Blue Archive The Animation episode 7 recap

Expand Tweet

In episode 7 of Blue Archive The Animation, the Task Force stumbles upon a big clue that points to the Kaiser Corporation owning some important land. This makes them worry about Kaiser's plans for Abydos, where they all attend school. The group has been through a lot, but they're growing stronger. Serika is learning to lean on her friends, Ayane feels hopeful about their future, and Nonomi is always smiling, which helps keep everyone's spirits up.

To take a break from their problems, they decide to visit the aquarium, which turns out to be a fun time for everybody. But things take an unexpected turn when the episode ends with Shiriko's statue breaking and The Crow showing up, leaving fans guessing what will happen next.

What to expect from Blue Archive The Animation

episode 8?

As we look forward to Blue Archive The Animation episode 8, it seems like the mystery around the Kaiser Corporation will get more focus. After the big surprise at the end of episode 7, everyone is on edge, trying to figure out what The Crow's appearance will mean for the group and Abydos. The members of the Task Force will have to deal with these new worries while sticking together.

Fans eagerly await how the characters will face these upcoming challenges and what twists the next episode will bring. Episode 8 is set to be full of excitement as the students of Kivotos meet new obstacles and try to understand the previous shocks.

With Blue Archive The Animation episode 8 poised for release on May 26, 2024, the saga in Kivotos is about to enter a new chapter full of promise, peril, and unforeseen turns. The anticipation only seems to grow as fans worldwide prepare for another slice of this captivating narrative.

