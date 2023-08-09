Blue Lock chapter 229: Exact release date and time, where to read, and more

Blue Lock chapter 229 is set to be released on Wednesday, August 16, at 12:00 am JST. The manga will not be on break, and thus the upcoming chapter will be released as scheduled. Fans can read it in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine by purchasing a physical or digital copy.

The previous chapter saw Shoei Barou facing Yoichi Isagi and Michael Kaiser. Given that his path was blocked by the two Bastard Munchen players, Barou decided to take a gamble shot. With Snuffy and Noa in the shot's path, the former blocked Noa from getting to the ball. As a result, the shot went directly into the goal, bringing the score to 2-2.

Hiori Yo may join the match in Blue Lock chapter 229

Release date and time, where to read

Hiori Yo as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock chapter 229, titled Underdog, will be released on Tuesday, August 15, for fans worldwide. However, for those in Japan, the chapter will be made available on Wednesday, August 16, at 12:00 am JST.

The release timings for the upcoming Blue Lock chapter 229 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones.

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Tuesday, August 15

Central Standard Time: 9:00 am, Tuesday, August 15

British Standard Time: 3:00 pm, Tuesday, August 15

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Tuesday, August 15

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, August 15

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Tuesday, August 15

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Tuesday, August 15

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday, August 16

Shoei Barou as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via 8bit)

The Blue Lock manga can be read by fans in the USA via Kodansha's K Manga app and website. However, readers in other countries may have to purchase Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine either physically or digitally to read the title.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 228

Kaiser and Isagi as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock chapter 228, titled Unruly Brat, saw Barou facing Isagi and Kaiser in front of the Bastard Munchen goal. While Isagi believed that Barou had only two options, to either shoot at the near post or far post, the Ubers striker instead started moving with the ball.

Isagi and Kaiser followed Barou, while Snuffy and Noa stood behind them. As Snuffy asked Barou to pass the ball to him, Barou rejected the opportunity and shot the ball, nutmegging both Isagi and Kaiser. The ball, upon not being interrupted, went directly inside the goal, making the score 2-2.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 229?

Marc Snuffy as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock chapter 229, titled Underdog, will most likely see Marc Snuffy and Noel Noa get ejected from the match as their time in the match may finally come to an end. Considering the foreshadowing in the previous chapter, there is a good chance that Hiori Yo will join the match. With that, he and Isagi may combine their strengths for the next goal.

Given that Hiori Yo has not played in any matches for Bastard Munchen, there is a good chance that he will get nervous and mess up in some way. That said, he might also feel inspired to play better.

