Blue Lock chapter 238: Exact release date and time, where to read, and more

Blue Lock chapter 238 is set to be released on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 12 am JST. Given that the manga did not announce any breaks, its upcoming chapter will be released per the schedule. Fans can read the series in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine by purchasing a physical or digital copy.

The previous chapter saw Hiori Yo and Yoichi Isagi synchronize their meta visions, following which the duo started their attack. While Hiori still wanted to quit playing football, his ego started leaking out, prompting him to check if Isagi was the "real deal." Just when Hiori wanted to make the final pass, Isagi hinted at him to move reflexively, i.e., to take the shot.

Blue Lock chapter 238 release times

Blue Lock chapter 238 will be titled Dreamers. It is set to be released on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, for fans worldwide. However, for fans in Japan, it will be made available on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 12 am JST.

The release times and the corresponding time zones for Blue Lock chapter 238 are listed below.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7 am Tuesday October 24 Central Daylight Time 9 am Tuesday October 24 Eastern Daylight Time 10 am Tuesday October 24 British Summer Time 3 pm Tuesday October 24 Central European Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday October 24 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday October 24 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday October 24 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday October 25

Where to read Blue Lock?

Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura's Blue Lock manga is available to read in the United States via Kodansha's K Manga website and app. However, the service isn't available in other countries. Thus, fans may need to either purchase Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine digitally or physically to read the series.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 237

Blue Lock chapter 237, titled Center of the World, saw Hiori and Isagi synchronize their meta visions. Hiori managed to get past Ubers players by playing some precision passes to Isagi. While the Ubers players were stunned, Hiori and Isagi proceeded further into their opponents' half.

Hiori Yo wanted to quit playing football. However, he was unwilling to back down and wanted to help Isagi score the goal. Upon further questioning his actions, Hiori realized that he wanted to check if Isagi was the "real deal." This was the first time that Hiori felt this way, meaning that his ego had finally come out.

Hiori wanted to make the final pass to Isagi. However, when he checked Isagi's position, he realized that he wasn't moving. That's when he came to the realization that Isagi wanted him to shoot. Thus, he proceeded with the ball.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 238

Blue Lock chapter 238, titled Dreamers, is bound to see the match between Bastard Munchen and Ubers end. This means that the manga will finally see someone score the winning goal. While Hiori wanted to help Isagi score his super goal, given the proceedings of the match, there remains a possibility that Hiori may become the goalscorer.

Isagi could still score the goal, but he is surrounded by defenders wanting to stop the pass from Hiori. Hence, seeing Hiori proceed with the ball may force Ubers players out of their position. This could allow Isagi to become free to receive Hiori's final pass.

