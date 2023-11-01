Blue Lock chapter 239: Major spoilers to expect

Fans can expect the spoilers for Blue Lock chapter 239 to be released on Friday, November 3. However, for the fans who cannot wait, we have brought you the spoilers that one can expect from the upcoming chapter. Given that the previous chapter ended with Isagi scoring the winning goal against Ubers, the next chapter's events seem unprecedented.

The previous chapter saw Isagi and Hiroi team up to score a super goal. Despite both Isagi and Hiori being blocked by Ubers players, Hiori managed to deliver the ball to Isagi in front of the plan. Upon receiving the ball, Isagi scored the winning goal for Bastard Munchen.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 239?

Hiori Yo may finally make a decision on his football career in Blue Lock chapter 239

Hiori Yo as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Throughout the match, Hiori Yo grappled with his wavering commitment to football. While, in the end, he resolved to quit playing football and leave Blue Lock, his decision could change after he assisted Isagi in scoring the winning goal against Ubers.

During the match, wanting to expect things of himself, Hiori Yo attempted an unplanned shot at the goal. At the time, he decided to continue playing football if he scored a goal. However, failing to score disappointed Hiori, so he decided to quit. But now that he was involved in the winning goal, he might feel motivated to continue playing.

Michael Kaiser may react to Isagi's win in Blue Lock chapter 239

Michael Kaiser as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Before Bastard Munchen's match against Ubers, Michael Kaiser challenged Yoichi Isagi to see who could score the most goals against Ubers. Given that Isagi scored two goals and he himself scored one, Isagi had won the challenge. This must be an extremely embarrassing moment for Kaiser as he was the star player of Bastard Munchen, and knowing that he was outscored by someone else must be a very humbling moment for him.

Even during the match, Kaiser could be observed to be very angry as he wasn't able to get himself involved in the game as much as he would have wanted to. While this was because Don Lorenzo was marking him, he would not be able to forgive himself. Hence, his reaction to Isagi's goal in Blue Lock chapter 239 could likely shape the upcoming chapters of the story.

Noel Noa may promote Hiori Yo to the starting line-up

Noel Noa as seen in the Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

Given that Hiori Yo was subbed in due to Kurona Ranze's injury, it is likely that Kurona will not be able to play the match against Paris X Gen. Hence, Noel Noa may likely promote Hiori after seeing his performance. That said, Noel did promise Kiyora Jin that he would get to play in the next match. Therefore, fans are eagerly anticipating significant developments in Blue Lock Chapter 239.

