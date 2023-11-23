Blue Lock chapter 242: Major spoilers to expect

Fans can expect the spoilers for Blue Lock chapter 242 to be out on Friday, November 24 or 25. However, for those fans who cannot wait, we have brought you what spoilers one can expect from the upcoming chapter. Given that the previous chapter ended with the manga hinting at Kaiser and Ness' backstory, the next chapter's events seem unprecedented.

The previous chapter saw the Bastard Muchen players training to get stronger for their match against Paris X Gen. During this, Igaguri goes to Isagi for some advice. While he does not receive any concrete training advice, Igaguri gets fired up. Meanwhile, Kaiser could be seen training tirelessly to defeat Isagi in the next match.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 242?

Kaiser and Ness' Bastard Munchen debut may get featured in Blue Lock chapter 242

Michael Kaiser and Alexis Ness as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

The end of the manga's previous chapter saw Ness' monologue hinting at his and Kaiser's backstory. That said, from the illustration, it can be understood that the events took place some time ago. It is especially because Kaiser's hair looks too different for it to be from an event that took place recently.

Hence, the upcoming Blue Lock chapter 242 could likely focus on the time when both Kaiser and Ness may have entered Bastard Munchen's youth team. Thus, fans may likely get a better insight into how the two characters ended up making their way into the first team and became partners.

Ness' tolerance for Kaiser's antics may be explained in Blue Lock chapter 242

Alexis Ness as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Any Blue Lock manga reader would know that Michael Kaiser treats Alexis Ness poorly. It isn't like Ness does not have the choice to leave Kaiser, but as seen in the manga, there seems to be a deeper reason as to why Ness favors Kaiser so much. Even after Kaiser threw a drink at Ness' face, all Ness worried about was that Kaiser was more focused on Isagi than him.

That instance might have been a hint of Michael Kaiser previously having all his focus on Ness. Therefore, the upcoming chapter may explain how Kaiser and Ness became close and who initiated their partnership. Considering Ness' emotions towards Kaiser, there is a chance that Kaiser used to treat him well.

Alexis Ness' past struggle may be revealed in Blue Lock chapter 242

Alexis Ness as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

At the end of the previous chapter, Alexis Ness was seen having a monologue where he trusted Kaiser to be able to beat Yoichi Isagi. According to his monologue, there was a time when he was in despair. That's when Michael Kaiser came into his life, making him believe that nothing was impossible.

Therefore, the upcoming Blue Lock chapter 242 may focus on just Alexis Ness and how he began to face trouble in Bastard Munchen. With that, fans can expect Kaiser to take notice of Ness' issue and formulate a plan to help him with it.

