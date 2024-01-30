Blue Lock chapter 249: Isagi & Kaiser vs Rin & Shido begins

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 249, fans witnessed the start of Neo Egoist League's 10th match between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen. The latest chapter saw the two teams going all out right from the kickoff. Hence, there were quite a few high-level exchanges between offense and defense.

The previous chapter saw Buratsuta explain that BLTV had become the largest platform for football in the world with over 100 million subscribers. Thus, he wished for the PIFA President to consider his ideas for the upcoming U-20 World Cup. Elsewhere, the starting lineups for Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen were revealed.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 249: Isagi stops Rin

Yoichi Isagi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 249 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 249, titled The Beginning, opened with Isagi realizing that Paris X Gen had decided to play Rin Itoshi and Ryusei Shido together. This meant that the France team was prepared to gamble with their unexpected formation, hoping for a high-risk high-reward situation. Nevertheless, Isagi was thrilled at the opportunity to defeat the double aces - Rin and Shido, and his teammate - Kaiser.

Right after, Ness and Kaiser began the match with a kickoff. As soon as Kaiser began dribbling the ball into the opponent's territory, Ryusei Shido arrived to steal it away from him. Fortunately, Kaiser managed to pass the ball to Alexis Ness in time, initiating a one-two pass. However, Tabito Karasu arrived to intercept the ball.

Ryusei Shido and Michael Kaiser as seen in Blue Lock chapter 249 (Image via Kodansha)

Just as Karasu took control of the ball, Kunigami Rensuke cleared it away. The ball happened to drop in Zantetsu Tsurugi's path. While Zantetsu was about to reach the ball, Raichi Jingo kicked it towards Hiori Yo's area. However, Hiori wasn't alone as he was being pressed by Tokimitsu. Just then, Nanase stole the ball away from Hiori, making a long pass to Rin Itoshi.

Just when it seemed like Itoshi was about to get a chance to shoot, Yoichi Isagi blocked the pass with a header, taunting Itoshi to be lukewarm. People around the world were shocked by the rapid attack and defense at the start of the match. While teams would normally feel each other out, it seemed like both teams were too eager to win the Neo Egoist League.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 249

Rin Itoshi and Yoichi Isagi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 249 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 249 saw Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen going all-out from the very start. From this, it was very evident that both teams wanted to win the Neo Egoist League. Given the rapid back and forth in this chapter, fans can expect similar events to take place in the next installment as either of the two teams might finally gain some control over the match.

Hence, individuals expect to see one of the two teams having a clear goal-scoring opportunity in the next chapter, which will be titled Offense and Defense against the Unknown.